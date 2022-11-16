UVA shot: Football team cancels final home game of season

The University of Virginia football game against Coastal Carolina scheduled for this weekend was canceled Wednesday following a shooting that left three people dead, the school said.

The Cavaliers have two more games on the schedule. It remains unclear if they will play their rivalry game next week against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

“The Virginia Department of Athletics announced today (November 16) that the Cavaliers’ home football game against Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, November 19 has been canceled,” the school said. “The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds on Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three UVA team members – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry,” the school said.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the former University of Virginia football player charged with murdering three of his former teammates on a charter bus after returning from a school trip, has been slapped with additional charges relating to the two surviving victims. His motive remains unknown.

Jones was initially charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of active UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry, as well as three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a crime. Two other UVA students were injured and hospitalized.

The team has not trained for two days.

One of the survivors is UVA football player Michael Hollins Jr. He was initially listed in critical condition and was intubated Monday night. He underwent a second surgery Tuesday, was taken off a ventilator and is doing well, according to Baton Rouge attorney Gordon McKernan.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.