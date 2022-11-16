Veteran skippers Terry Francona and Buck Showalter voted Managers of the Year

MLB

Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their early days as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers were still throwing full games, defensive changes were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP were not part of everyday baseball lingo.

Times have changed, but veteran skippers continue to win games.

Francona and Showalter were voted Managers of the Year on Tuesday night, enhancing their already stellar resumes.

Showalter – who narrowly won the National League award in a wide-open race – is only the third person to win the award four times and the first to do so with four different franchises. He won in the AL with the New York Yankees in 1994, the Texas Rangers in 2004 and the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa.

“Sometimes the more things change, the more they stay the same,” Showalter said. “You always have to do the same things to be successful in our game. We just have a lot of different ways to check some of the guts you have. There are many more analytical things you can use to check what your eyes and experience can tell you. There are many different ways to skin a cat.

Showalter received eight of 30 first-place votes, 10 second-place votes and 77 points overall, edging out Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, who finished second. Roberts also got eight first-place votes, but only got four second-place votes for 57 points.

Brian Snitker, who won in 2018, finished third with 55 points after his Atlanta Braves erased a big deficit and chased the Mets to win the NL East. He received seven first-place votes on the ballot by a panel of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Showalter guided New York to the second-best regular season in franchise history, finishing 101-61 for a 24-win improvement from 2021. He is the first Mets manager to win the award, which has been awarded since 1983.

The 66-year-old skipper has brought stability and gravity to a franchise struggling with issues on and off the pitch in recent seasons.

Showalter credited general manager Billy Eppler and the rest of the organization with hiring the right people.

“That’s why you’re so picky about who you surround yourself with,” Showalter said. “Realizing you don’t have all the answers, but as a group you can be really strong if you have an open mind and open ears. Sometimes your actions speak so loudly that you can’t hear a word someone says.

“You can sit back and pop your gummies a lot, or you can listen and understand the end game you’re all trying to get to.”

After leading their division most of the season, the Mets settled for the best wild card in the NL and lost to San Diego at home in the first round of the playoffs.

Francona won the AL award for the third time in 10 seasons. He received 17 of 30 first-place votes and nine second-place votes for 112 points from the BBWAA panel.

Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished second – earning nine first-place votes and 79 points – after leading the Orioles to a 31-game turnaround. Seattle’s Scott Servais finished third with one first-place vote, eight second-place votes and 14 third-place votes. He brought the Mariners back to the playoffs this year, breaking a playoff drought that lasted two decades.

A two-time World Series winner with Boston, Francona’s 10th season in Cleveland may have been his best managerial job. He is the ninth person to win the award three times.

“It should be considered an organizational award, because that’s how I feel,” Francona said. “You start to hear people talking about you personally, it makes you a little uncomfortable, but for the things it allows me to brag about our organization, it makes me really happy.”

Baseball’s youngest team, the Guardians, unexpectedly won AL Central, overtaking the Chicago White Sox in September and running away with the division. Cleveland then swept Tampa Bay in the wildcard round before losing in five games to the Yankees in the AL Division Series.

The vote took place before the playoffs.

Francona has weathered the season after major health issues forced him out of the team in 2020 and 2021. The 63-year-old said he was re-energized by his young squad, which featured 17 players making their debut in the big league this season.

He intends to return in 2023, but Francona and the Guardians have an open deal that would allow him to step down if he needed to.

The Cy Young award winners will be announced on Wednesday and the league MVPs on Thursday.