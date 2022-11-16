Vikings re-sign cornerback Parry Nickerson to practice squad

With the Vikings having injuries at cornerback, they added depth on Tuesday with the re-signing of Parry Nickerson to the practice squad.

Starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve last Saturday with an ankle injury and must miss at least three more games. And his replacement, rookie Akayleb Evans, is in the concussion protocol after being hurt in last Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win at Buffalo. Evans’ status is uncertain for Sunday’s game against Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Nickerson, a five-year veteran, got into four games in his first Vikings season of 2021. He began this season on the practice squad before being released Sept. 27. He was not elevated to the active roster for any games in September.

The Vikings had two openings on the 16-man practice squad entering this week. They filled the first one with the signing Monday of tight end James O’Shaughnessy.

