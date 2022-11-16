Warnock’s ex-wife asks court to bring her in for questioning

The ex-wife of Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock (GA), who is locked in a runoff battle with Republican Herschel Walker for her US Senate seat, has asked the court to bring the senator for questioning in their battle for custody of children, according to a report.

According to a court notice last week, Warnock’s ex-wife Oulèye Ndoye asked the court to bring in the senator to answer questions from her lawyers regarding their contentious custody battle, the Washington reported. Free Beacon.

The report notes that the court filing is the first move on the case since August – when the judge filed a temporary custody order sealed – and that the new filing shows the two custody battles appear unresolved. . The file allegedly showed that Ndoye accused him of neglecting to see his children during the days he had custody and of failing to pay childcare costs.

The court is allowing Ndoye’s lawyers to question the senator on several issues under oath in a closed-door deposition, which could eventually be used for a settlement or if the case eventually goes to trial. Lawyers reportedly told Warnock they plan to question him next year on January 18, days after the Senate is due to open the next session of the US Senate – if he is re-elected in the December run-off.

The Free Beacon explained:

Warnock’s difficult divorce and custody fight were issues for him in the election. Allegations of negligence have been highlighted in Republican political attacks, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker ran ads featuring footage of Ndoye’s police accusing Warnock of hitting her with his Tesla, a claim the senator denied. The latest filing could reignite attention to the messy legal dispute ahead of the Dec. 6 second round. Warnock in June asked a judge to seal the entire case, arguing that because he’s ‘currently running for re-election’ his opponent could use the case to ‘gain political advantage’, according to one court request obtained by the Free tag. In February, Ndoye sued Warnock to revise their custody agreement, asking to move their two young children to Massachusetts while she attends a program at Harvard and for more financial support from Warnock. The couple separated in 2020 after four years of marriage.

After Warnock and Walker failed to reach 50% of the vote on election night, the Georgian secretary of state’s office announced that there would be a runoff on December 6, about a month after the Georgian elections. mid-term.

“While county officials are still doing the detailed work on vote counting, we think it’s safe to say there will be a runoff,” wrote Gabriel Sterling, the secretary’s chief operating officer. Brad Raffensberger, on social media early Wednesday morning after Election Day.

While county officials are still doing the detailed work on vote counting, we think it’s safe to say there will be a runoff for the U.S. Senate here in Georgia scheduled for Dec. 6. #gapol pic.twitter.com/uwMF2EoDzO — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 9, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.