What major events have taken place on November 16 in the past?

Today is November 16, 2022, the 320th day of the year according to the Gregorian calendar. While the date may seem like an ordinary day of the year, the pages of history say otherwise. Several important events and events have taken place on November 16 in the past. Let’s take a look at some of the major events humanity has witnessed on this date.

Historical events that took place on November 16

Under a secret intelligence program known as “Operation Paperclip”, the US government brought about 88 Nazi scientists into the country and put them to work acquiring the same technology used by the Germans. during WWII.

As the successor to the International Committee on Intellectual Co-operation of the League of Nations, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was founded on November 16, 1945. It is a specialized agency of United Nations which aims to promote peace in the world. and security across various domains.

1959 – Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “The Sound of Music” opens on Broadway

It was on this date in 1959 when the musical duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s “The Sound of Music” opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on Broadway. The musical was a triumph and ran for 1,443 performances. It was also their last collaboration before Hammerstein died of cancer.



1988 – Benazir Bhutto is elected Prime Minister of Pakistan

On this day, Benazir Bhutto became the first woman in modern history to be elected Prime Minister of a Muslim country. She served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.

2006 – Nancy Pelosi was named Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

On November 16, 2006, Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi was nominated by her party for Speaker of the House. Following this, she won the elections and became the first woman to hold this position. She then returned to her position in January 2019.

