Why are Articles 4 and 5 of NATO being discussed after the explosion in Poland?

Two people were killed in explosions on Tuesday in the Polish town of Przewodow, on the border with Ukraine, according to a Polish official. The incident occurred during a day of heavy Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory, but it was unclear where the reported strike in Poland came from, or whether it was deliberate.

Because Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a 30-member military alliance, a strike on the country could mark a pivotal moment in the Russian-Ukrainian war, depending on what actually happened. .

Despite authorities still investigating the source and cause of the explosions, news of the incident quickly led to speculation about NATO’s Article 5, which states that “an armed attack on one or several of [the members] in Europe or North America will be considered an attack on all of them” and that force may be used in response.

While clear evidence of a deliberate Russian attack on Poland could theoretically lead a country to invoke Article 5, Polish authorities have yet to provide such details, and US and European officials stressed late Tuesday that they continued to gather information and coordinate among allies.

A more likely – but not certain – outcome is that Poland could invoke Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty, which allows members to bring any matter of concern, particularly security-related, to the NATO Council for discussion. North Atlantic, the alliance’s political decision-making body. body. This would give members a chance to come together to discuss next steps.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency meeting of the country’s National Defense and Security Council on Tuesday. In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said it did not hit any targets in or near Poland.

Oana Lungescu, spokesman for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said he would chair a meeting of alliance ambassadors on Wednesday morning in Brussels “to discuss this tragic incident”.

The North Atlantic Council of ambassadors from the 30 member states normally meets on Wednesdays; Stoltenberg made the session an emergency agenda item.

