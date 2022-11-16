Women’s basketball: Gophers wrap up 2023-24 recruiting class

Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen officially completed her 2023-24 recruiting class on Wednesday by announcing a five-player class that will join the Gophers next season.

Kennedy Klick (Maple Grove), MyKynnlie Dalan (Montesano, Wash.), Ajok Madol (Regina, Seskatchewan) and Dominika Paurová (Czech Republic) all have signed National Letters of Intent. Brynn Senden (Wayzata) will be a preferred walk-on.

“This group has a wide range of skills that we are extremely excited about,” Whalen said in a statement. “They are not only outstanding basketball players, but are also outstanding people that will positively impact our University and community for years to come.”

Paurová, a forward who played high school basketball in North Carolina and Florida, averaged 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship, where her team finished runner-up to Team USA.

Dalan averaged 21 points and 16 rebounds as a junior and was all-state in basketball and volleyball.

Madol, a wing, played in the U17 FIBA World Cup with Canada, helping her squad reach the semifinals before falling to Team USA. “Ajok brings us great length along with the ability to play multiple positions,” Whalen said.

Klick averaged 12.3 points as a junior, earning all-Northwest Suburban Conference honors. She won a state championship as a freshman while playing at DeLaSalle. “Keeping Kennedy home was a high priority for our staff, and we were really excited to get her to join our family,” Whalen said.

Senden, a high school teammate of Gophers freshman Mara Braun, averaged 10 points as a junior and helped Wayzata reach the section final against Hopkins and now-Gopher Amaya Battle.