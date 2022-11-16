Woodbury teen apologizes for passenger’s death during sentencing

Kyle Hollister told a Washington County District Court judge on Tuesday that he didn’t mean to hurt anyone on the night of March 13, 2021, and that if he could go back and change what happened the night Garrett Bumgarner was killed, he would.

During his sentencing, Hollister, 18, of Woodbury, said he was sorry for the part he played in the death of Bumgarner, 18, of Woodbury. Bumgarner, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from Hollister’s 2015 Honda Accord when Hollister crashed into a tree. The force of the impact split the vehicle in half.

Hollister in August pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation and agreed to what is known as extended juvenile jurisdiction. A 69-month adult prison sentence is stayed until he is 21, so long as he follows the terms of his probation and remains law-abiding, said Assistant Washington County Attorney Tricia Loehr.

“No sentence can bring Garrett back,” Loehr said Tuesday. “There’s nothing that I could say or the court can do that could resemble any sort of justice for these families who have suffered such tragedy.”

Some letters submitted to the court on Hollister’s behalf referred to the crash on March 13, 2021, as an “accident,” she said.

“An accident is when the driver in front of you slams on their brakes, and you don’t have time to slow down,” Loehr said. “This was not an accident. (Hollister) chose to drive on that road that night when he didn’t have to. He chose to drive 80 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood, specifically driving out of the lane of traffic to hit that bump at a certain angle to catch the most air. I don’t think he intended to hurt anyone, but this wasn’t an accident.”

In addition to the stayed sentence of 69 months, Washington County District Court Judge Greg Galler ordered Hollister to complete 100 hours of community service for each year of his 69-month probation, complete 10 days on a county work crew, pay restitution and comply with the community circles restorative justice program.

Hollister, Bumgarner and three other boys were watching movies and having a sleepover at the Bumgarners’ house when they headed to McDonald’s around 11:05 p.m. on March 13, 2021 to get Shamrock Shakes. Hollister “hit the bump” on Settlers Ridge Parkway in Woodbury at nearly twice the speed limit and crashed, officials said.

Also in the car were Connor Bro, Jack Mears and Andrew McKevitt, all of whom were seriously injured.

The Bumgarner family requested – and Galler agreed – that 35 hours of Hollister’s community service hours must be dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of reckless driving. The family picked the number because Garrett, a hockey player, was No. 35, Loehr said.