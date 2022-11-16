Worker taken to hospital after falling 20ft at Wayland construction site

Local
OSHA is investigating the incident.
A construction worker is in hospital with serious injuries after falling 20 feet at a Wayland constriction site on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 4:45 p.m., Wayland police and firefighters were alerted to a worker who had fallen at a construction site at 82 Plain Road, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, the statement said, first responders found a 27-year-old man who had fallen about 20 feet and was seriously injured.
The worker was treated at the scene by Wayland fire and police and then airlifted to a Boston area hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with assistance from the Wayland Police Department.
Boston