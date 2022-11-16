Worker taken to hospital after falling 20ft at Wayland construction site

Pin 0 Shares

OSHA is investigating the incident. A construction worker fell 20 feet at a construction site in Wayland on Tuesday afternoon. Town of Wayland A construction worker is in hospital with serious injuries after falling 20 feet at a Wayland constriction site on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4:45 p.m., Wayland police and firefighters were alerted to a worker who had fallen at a construction site at 82 Plain Road, according to a news release. Upon arrival, the statement said, first responders found a 27-year-old man who had fallen about 20 feet and was seriously injured. Crews responded at 1648 hours at 82 Plain Rd for a 27-year-old construction worker who fell approx. 20 feet. He suffered serious injuries and was transported by Boston Medflight to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. OSHA will investigate. pic.twitter.com/CO6eLP5Rr9 — Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) November 15, 2022 The worker was treated at the scene by Wayland fire and police and then airlifted to a Boston area hospital. The crash is being investigated by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with assistance from the Wayland Police Department. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

