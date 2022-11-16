World population reaches 8 billion and India is expected to overtake China

Indian passengers stand and cling to a train departing from a station on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The world’s population hit 8 billion on Tuesday, and India is expected to overtake China as the most populous country next year, according to United Nations projections.

The world’s population has more than tripled since 1950 with declining mortality and increasing life expectancy, largely due to better sanitation, access to clean water and the development of vaccines and antibiotics, as well as better nutrition.

Between 1990 and 2019, human life expectancy at birth increased by almost nine years to reach the age of 72, according to the UN. People in the poorest countries, however, died about seven years earlier than the global average due to high levels of infant and maternal mortality, war and the HIV epidemic.

Life expectancy has fallen by a year to 71 in 2021, largely due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet people born in 2050 are expected to live to be 77 on average.