World population reaches 8 billion and India is expected to overtake China

The world’s population hit 8 billion on Tuesday, and India is expected to overtake China as the most populous country next year, according to United Nations projections.
The world’s population has more than tripled since 1950 with declining mortality and increasing life expectancy, largely due to better sanitation, access to clean water and the development of vaccines and antibiotics, as well as better nutrition.
Between 1990 and 2019, human life expectancy at birth increased by almost nine years to reach the age of 72, according to the UN. People in the poorest countries, however, died about seven years earlier than the global average due to high levels of infant and maternal mortality, war and the HIV epidemic.
Life expectancy has fallen by a year to 71 in 2021, largely due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet people born in 2050 are expected to live to be 77 on average.
Although humanity is larger than it has ever been, the world’s population is now growing at its slowest rate since 1950, as families have fewer children. The population is expected to peak at 10.4 billion in the 2080s and remain at the same level in the 2100s, according to UN projections.
Two-thirds of the population now live in countries where women have an average of around two children, up from an average of five in 1950. The population of people aged 65 and over is expected to increase by 6% worldwide by 2050 , according to the UN.
Only eight countries will account for half of the world’s population growth by 2050, and they are mainly concentrated in Africa and South Asia: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.
The two most populous regions of the world in 2022 were South and East Asia, and China and India accounted for the majority of people in these regions with 1.4 billion each. Although China has more people than any country in the world, its population will start to decline as early as 2023 and India will overtake it.
