26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell

Crime

Odogwu Ganobi died Wednesday morning of a gunshot wound at a Boston hospital. A 26-year-old Lowell man died Wednesday morning from a gunshot wound he received the night before, officials said. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street on Maitland Avenue just after 7pm on Tuesday after receiving a report of an injured man. Police arrived and found the victim, who was later identified as Odogwu Ganobi, 26, from Lowell, and had him taken to Lowell General Hospital for treatment. Ganobi was then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died the next morning. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Ganobi and determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

