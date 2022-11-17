4 things to know about Christkindlmarket, Chicago’s favorite Christmas market – NBC Chicago

There are 39 days left until Christmas, 32 days until Hanukkah, 8 days until Thanksgiving and three days until the reopening of a favorite Chicago Christmas market: Chicago’s Christkindlmarket 2022.

Christkindlmarket, a signature Chicago winter tradition, will soon return to the area for its annual comeback. The famous German-style market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan products and taste international dishes while listening to festive tunes.

“The unique shopping experience, joyful live entertainment and original food and drink like imported mulled wine from Germany, called Glühwein, make Christkindlmarket a favorite and popular destination,” organizers said.

Here are four things to know as one of the city’s most beloved holiday markets prepares to kick off for the 2022 season.

There are three Christkindlmarket locations

Christkindlmarket offers three locations in the Chicago area: Wrigleyville, Chicago, and Aurora, about an hour’s drive from the city. Each location offers different events, entertainment and musical performances. Opening hours are below.

RiverEdge Park: 360 N. Broadway, Dawn

Thursday: 11am-7pm

Friday and Saturday: 11am-9pm

Sunday – 11am-6pm

Special hours 19 Dec. to 21 Dec. : 11am-7pm

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11am-4pm

Daley Plaza: 50 W. Washington St., Chicago

Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11am-9pm

Special hours Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11am-4pm

Wrigleyville: 3635 N. Clark St., Gallagher Way, Chicago

Monday to Thursday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11am-10pm

Sunday: 11am-7pm

Special Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year hours: 11am-4pm

Special hours 26-29 Dec. : 11am-9pm

Christkindlmarkets officially open Friday

In addition to the 109th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, all Christkindlmarkets will open on Friday, November 18.

The RiverEdge Park and Daley Plaza locations close on Christmas Eve, while the Gallagher Way Market lasts a bit longer. His last day will be the New Year.

Free entry. Food, beverages and events may incur additional charges.

Every year the market offers a special souvenir mug

Christkindlmarket lovers can always go home with a collectible souvenir: a holiday mug.

This year, the mug comes in a curved shape and features a scene of people holding hands, celebrating winter at the market. According to organizers, it was inspired by Chicago’s “Year of Dance” celebration, a citywide focus on the industry that took place throughout the year.

In its skyline setting, the mug highlights iconic landmarks. Sites such as Marina Towers, Willis Tower, Hotel Zachary and Paramount Theater can be spotted.

The market has also rolled out its mug dedicated to non-alcoholic beverages. This year’s character is a dancing penguin wearing traditional German dress.

It is one of the best Christmas markets in the country

Global travel site Big 7 Travel named Chicago’s Christkindlmarket No. 1 on its list of the 25 Best Christmas Markets in the United States last year.

According to the list, Christmas markets were ranked based on several factors, according to the travel site, including variety of vendors, entertainment, local traditions, popularity on social media and suggestions from Big 7 Travel writers and previous awards.

Here are which markets round out the top 10: