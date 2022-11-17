After big win at Buffalo, Vikings vow to block out all the hype now coming their way

When it comes to hearing what the media and fans are saying about the Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins claims to lead an “insulated life.” But he does say his neighbor was pretty fired up about the team’s latest win.

Cousins said there is an avid fan nearby in Inver Grove Heights who regularly clears snow at Cousins’ home following a storm, and the quarterback tips him, often with game tickets. Cousins said the work was done with extra zest following Minnesota’s stunning 33-30 overtime at Buffalo last Sunday.

“I’m sure he might plow and shovel with a little more enthusiasm after, like, a big win on Sunday,” Cousins said Wednesday.

Some things are indeed different for the Vikings (8-1) following their seventh straight victory. Heading into the Buffalo game, the team wasn’t getting much national hype or respect because of a string of close victories over mediocre foes. That has changed after the win over the Bills, who have been one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Vikings now rank No. 1 in the NFL in several media power rankings. On Wednesday, an NFL Films crew was at the TCO Performance Center to interview Cousins.

“We know the type of ball we can play once we lock in and hone into the details and just be us, and that’s the Minnesota Vikings,” running back Dalvin Cook said of what the win at Buffalo showed. “It just shows that we’re a resilient group that’s willing to go play in any environment and get a win, no matter how it comes. I think that’s what came out of that Buffalo game.”

With the win, Minnesota now must deal with increased expectations heading into Sunday’s game against Dallas (6-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Vikings off to their best start since the 2009 team began 8-1 and eventually made it to the NFC Championship Game, Super Bowl talk has started.

First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams when they won the Super Bowl last season, so he knows about a team being in the spotlight. Players say he’s talked about not paying attention to outside noise.

“Last week doesn’t matter. Our goal is to be 1-0 every single week. Don’t listen to the noise,” said safety Camryn Bynum, summarizing what O’Connell has said. “All that stuff won’t affect us. … It’s a big win on paper, but we’re worrying about the next team.”

But don’t think the Vikings aren’t watching the standings. After Washington won 32-21 at Philadelphia on Monday night, rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans tweeted, “Thank you for your services, Washington.” The loss meant that the Vikings moved into a tie with the 8-1 Eagles for the best record in the NFL. But Philadelphia, by virtue of its 24-7 win over Minnesota in Week 2, would win a tiebreaker and get a playoff bye if the teams end up tied for the best record in the NFC.

Evans, who was hurt at Buffalo after taking over as a starter from injured Cameron Dantzler, remained in concussion protocol Wednesday, along with left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who also was hurt against the Bills. Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, who has missed the past two games with a right calf strain, also was listed as a non-participant in a walkthrough practice.

In addition to O’Connell stressing to players to block out the hype, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said veterans on the team have been helping in that regard.

“I think the young guys understand we have enough older guys in the locker room that have played on a lot of good teams that they see how we’ve been doing it, handling success,” said Peterson, a 12-year veteran.

O’Connell said the Vikings need to “have a great week of prep coming off a pretty emotional victory.” The Vikings beat the Bills thanks to, among other things, Justin Jefferson keeping them alive with a spectacular 32-yard catch on fourth-and-18 late in regulation, linebacker Eric Kendricks recovering a fumble for a touchdown in the final minute of regulation, and Peterson sealing the game in overtime with an interception.

“If we focus on anything outside of our preparation for the Dallas Cowboys, I think I’d be doing a disservice to our team,” O’Connell said.

As for Cousins, he said everything from meetings to his lunch to a team walkthrough “feels the same” so far this week. But he did acknowledge that his snow-shoveling neighbor was more fired up than usual.