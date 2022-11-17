After the fall of a missile in Poland, a reinforcement of NATO in Eastern Europe? (INTERVIEW) — RT in French

Interviewed by RT France, Karine Bechet-Golovko takes stock of the situation after the fall of a missile in Polish territory. According to her, NATO could seize on this affair to strengthen its military presence at the gates of Russia.

Karine Bechet-Golovko, visiting professor at Moscow State University, returned on November 16 for RT France to the consequences of the fall of a missile in Poland, which killed two civilians.

If the United States and NATO have distanced themselves from Ukrainian President Zelensky’s accusations that Russia is responsible, the Atlantic Alliance could seize the event to strengthen its military presence in Europe, according to Karine Bechet-Golovko. “The most important thing is to see the political and military decisions that will follow. We are already seeing Stoltenberg launch NATO towards a reinforcement of the presence – particularly in Poland but not only – of anti-aircraft defense systems”, she said, stressing that these systems were sources of conflict between Russia and NATO, since Moscow considers them to have offensive power.

“It is quite possible that this extremely dangerous staging will lead to a reinforcement of the military presence of NATO and the United States on the borders of Russia”, analyzes the professor, for whom this would constitute “already in itself is an aggravation of the conflict”.