Ann Coulter: Descent of the Leech

Trump has been called a lot of things over the years, but I’m going to call him something new.

First, a reminder. In 2015, the Republican Party was on life support, with a “Do Not Resuscitate” order pinned to his chest and a priest called in to administer the last rites. Voters kept telling the party they wanted less immigration, less tax cuts and less warmongering, but the GOP kept giving us more immigration, more tax cuts and more warmongering. (For a detailed account of this, check out my columns and my books – they make great Christmas gifts – free shipping for Amazon Prime members!)

It was only when all other treatments failed that we turned to an ancient medical treatment: the leech.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Donald J. Trump. There was no bigger leech in the whole country!

No insult intended. The leech is a centuries-old medical tradition, dating back to the Stone Age, for every conceivable ailment – an overabundance of peccant humors, convulsions, flatulence, scarlet fever, pleurisy, eye inflammation and diseases of the throat, to name a few. Even today, leeches are the best treatment, as I understand it, for certain anticoagulant purposes. But since they are worms and bloodsuckers, not all patients find the treatment particularly good.

Trump was our parasitic worm.

Although any doctor will tell you that the leech rarely works, the next time you hear someone say we didn’t have anything of Trump, I respectfully suggest that you respond, “I have five words for you: Gorsuch. Kavanaugh. Coney F—ing Barrett.

Granted, the only reason we got them is because neither Jared Kushner nor Kim Kardashian cared about justice, so the Federalist Society picked Trump’s judges without interference. Although completely by accident, the leech still gave us a generation of strong Supreme Court justices. If that sounds cold to you, remember that we just lost the Senate and barely won the House by the skin of our teeth.

Also, without our leech, we would currently be either in the sixth year of the Hillary administration or the sixth year of Jeb’s presidency! (which would have given us judges of equal stature to Harriet Miers and David Souter).

But you don’t leave the leech on the body forever. In the leech, once the parasite has reached its target, it must be carefully removed and immersed in a 70% alcohol solution to ensure that it is dead. (A common but incorrect method of performing the disassembly is to set the leech on fire.)

Of course, I’m not suggesting burning Trump or dipping him in a 70% alcohol solution.

But the only method of which I am absolutely, positively, 100% sure not the job is to attack Trump supporters as deplorable white supremacist insurgents.

You will notice that this is the precise method chosen by Biden, the Democrats and the media, for utterly cynical reasons. At this point, Trump is toxic to the conservative agenda, so he and the media have the exact same agenda: Promote Trump.

Liberals want Trump more than we ever have.

The leech as a medical treatment is not based on the inherent nobility of the leech. Trump was a desperate move.

Our idea was that Trump, for narcissistic reasons, would sometimes do things that we wanted. It was more than we got from the Republican Party. I challenge anyone to name any of the 16 other GOP presidential candidates who could have beaten Hillary.

We hadn’t planned to get there, but no need to argue with the GPS. That’s where we were.

The people who gave Trump more primary votes than any Republican in history weren’t idiots, haters or racists. On the contrary, whoever resisted the slingshots and arrows to make Trump president in 2016 is not deplorable, but honorable. Not fooled, but lucid. They didn’t mess up; they did the right thing.

It might take some of them a little longer to figure out that we’ve taken all the leech out we’ll ever have. But they are good, decent people and they will realize soon enough: it’s over. We’ve caught our parasitic worm, and it’s time to move on. Sometimes the worm spins; sometimes we turn on the worm.