Armed robbers attack letter carriers for ‘arrow’ keys – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE – Channel 9 has reported several instances over the past year of thieves attacking postal workers while delivering mail. Most, if not all, of these heists happened in broad daylight.

Criminals target postmen’s keys, known as ‘arrow keys’, so they can move around, open large blue mailboxes as well as clusters in neighborhoods and apartment complexes, and steal mail, money and money. money and identities.

In one case last year, officers said a thief robbed a postman on Music Hall Way in SouthEnd, put a gun to his face and stole his arrow key. Investigators offered a reward and eventually arrested Kyree Corbett. They say he and his accomplices spent months using mailboxes and nearly $2 million in checks.

A few months ago, Fort Mill Police said a man stole an arrow key and broke into the post office mailboxes on Tom Hall Street. At the last check this month, there were still no arrests in the case.

And in a separate case, federal prosecutors say someone held a postal worker at gunpoint in 2020 and Terrell Freeman — and two others — used the stolen key to open mailboxes in Charlotte area for nearly a year and stole 86 checks worth $3 million. All three were sentenced to several years behind bars.

Investigators say some of those checks belonged to Piedmont Stairworks, a northwest Charlotte company that makes stairs for homes.

Jim McGee owns the business and says the thieves stole about 25 checks worth more than $138,000.

“It’s pretty big,” he told Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke. “For a small company, okay, having that much money disappear…it was a big deal for us.”

McGee’s team had a mess to sort out. “It was a long time. Lots of phone calls,” he said.

McGee says Piedmont Stairworks has changed the way it does business. “You should be able to write a check, sign it, put it in an envelope and mail it without thinking about it again. But now there are eight more steps that need to happen after that…after you decide to pay someone,” he said. “We no longer do rigorous checks. There are no strict controls. We have to pay a third party to cut all our checks so they are responsible.

Plus, he says, his company pays for another service to verify checks, which means even more time and money.

Action 9 asked the US Postal Inspection Service how many attacks the Carolinas had suffered in recent years. It reported 44 from the start of 2019 to the first half of this year, at least 14 in the Charlotte area.

“It’s a shameless crime,” said US Postal Inspector Rick Johnsten.

He says the Postal Service is working on new policies and procedures to prevent attacks on mail carriers, but it would be difficult to protect them all on their routes.

“We deliver to 150 million addresses per day. My agency is not big enough if we want to also investigate and monitor the factors at the same time. So we have to prioritize,” he said.

But the head of the Postal Police Officers Association, Frank Albergo, disagrees.

“In August 2020, the inspection service issued an internal memo that basically…grounded us, it benched us. We were no longer able to protect the postal workers and we weren’t “We were better able to do these proactive mail theft prevention patrols. And since then, mail theft has skyrocketed,” he said.

Additionally, he says, there was a labor dispute that resulted in new responsibilities for the Postal Police, primarily patrolling postal facilities, not the streets.

“We also move from post office to post office, and we will patrol… the lobby. But there’s not a lot of crime in the postal lobbies,” he said.

So, just in case your mail gets stolen, keep a close eye on your bank accounts, freeze your credit (if you haven’t already), and follow these eight ways to protect yourself:

Pick up mail quickly. Don’t leave it in the mailbox for long.

If you can’t, use the USPS standby service.

Drop off mail in blue boxes near pick-up times. [USPS calls them “blue boxes.”]

Better yet, drop the mail inside the post office directly if you’re worried.

If you’re expecting money in the mail and you don’t receive it, don’t hesitate: let the sender know immediately.

Do not send cash.

If you move, make sure all important people have your new address.

Use gel pens to write checks. They are difficult to erase, especially uni-ball 207. [Yes, uni-ball is all lower case.] You can find them almost anywhere and they’re pretty cheap: about $2 each.

Click here for more tips. If you believe someone has stolen your mail, report it by clicking here or by calling the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

