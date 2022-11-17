Bethlehem City News: 1K Evacuated From Pennsylvania Homes After Fuel Spill Caused By Oil Tanker Crash

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania — A gasoline tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, spilling about 6,000 gallons of fuel and prompting the evacuation of about 1,000 people from their homes.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials tell ABC Affiliate Philadelphia WPVI the driver lost control near a bend and overturned.

Chopper 6 above the scene of an overturned tanker and fuel spill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on November 17, 2022.

Bethlehem police were going door to door to evacuate everyone within a 1,000 meter radius of the crash, WFMZ-TV reports. This was estimated at around 400 houses.

Evacuated residents were taken to Nitschmann Middle School on Union Boulevard, where the Red Cross is providing assistance.

The Bethlehem School District said the middle school would operate with a two-hour delay on Thursday.

RELATED: 97,000 gallon tank of red wine leaks, spilling thousands of gallons into California river

A message on the school’s Twitter account reads: “Due to a fuel spill on the west side, the school has been used as a shelter for displaced families. Waiting two hours to make sure our building is ready to operate as normal for students and staff while also serving our community needs.”

WFMZ-TV reports that many of those evacuated have found family and friends to connect with or are staying in a hotel room.

Bethlehem Police say the biggest concerns are a possible fire or explosion. They also take into account the environmental impact.

The tanker driver was taken to hospital with injuries, but no condition was released.

Firefighters, EMS, UGI Energy Services and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.

The investigation into the causes of the accident is ongoing.