Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday travel deals across New England

Travel to New England

Plan a discounted getaway to Boston, Cape Cod and more. The Boston Harbor Hotel. Boston Harbor Hotel

Travelers looking for experiences rather than stuff this Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday can book discounted getaways to Boston, Cape Town, coastal Maine, the New Hampshire mountains, and more.

Ahead, check out some of the deals offered by area hotels.

Travelers who book Boston Harbor Hotel’s ‘Tis the Season’ sale through November 29 for stays through June 30, 2023 receive up to 30% off the best available rate for one to two nights and up 40% discount on the best available rate for three nights or more. Plus: Guests have access to a concierge, the hotel’s Rowes Wharf Health Club, which includes a 60-foot indoor pool, personal in-room iPad with access to hotel services and amenities, and views of the Boston Harbor, the Rose Kennedy Greenway and city skyline. The starting price is $571.

During Kimpton’s annual eSale, IHG One Rewards members can save up to 20% off the best flexible rate and Kimpton is also donating $5 per night to No Kid Hungry.

Travelers must book between November 22 and December 5 for stays between November 25 and April 30, 2023.

Participating Kimpton hotels include Kimpton Nine Zero in Boston, which has a starting rate of $159; Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, which has a starting rate of $129; and Kimpton Taconic in Manchester, Vermont, which has a starting rate of $149.

A room at Blind Tiger by Lark Hotels in Portland, Maine. – Read McKendree

When travelers book a getaway with Lark Hotels and Bluebird by Lark between November 25-28 for stays through April 30, 2023, they will receive 25% off the best available rate. To book, use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. Offer is valid for direct bookings only and blackout dates apply. The lowest starting rate (for all properties) is $119.

Participating Lark properties across New England are: The Coonamessett in Falmouth, Mass. ; The Hotel Salem and The Merchant, both in Salem, Mass.; Blind Tiger in Portland, Maine; AWOL Kennebunkport and Kennebunkport Captain’s Collection, both in Kennebunkport, Maine; Ale House Inn and The Hotel Portsmouth, both in Portsmouth, NH, Bluebird Sunapee in Newbury, NH; and The Atwater and The Cliffside Inn, both in Newport, RI

For those looking to travel outside of New England, participating properties include Tradewinds Carmel in Carmel, CA; Bluebird Hunter Lodge in Hunter, NY; and Bluebird Spa City Motor Lodge in Saratoga Springs, NY

Revere Hotel is offering 20% ​​off rooms booked through November 30 for stays through October 31, 2023. Limited blackout dates apply. Use promotional code 14CYBE. The starting price is $256.

This deal gives travelers more time to explore Providence. Guests receive a third night free at the Dean Hotel when booking two nights between November 28 and December 15 for stays between December 1 and February 9, 2023. Discount is subject to availability and travel dates. ‘prohibition. Use promo code ASHWINTER. The starting price is $129.

Yotel in Boston:

Travelers can get 40% off the standard room rate when booking a room at the Yotel between November 17 and December 1. for stays between November 17 and September 30, 2023. The starting rate is $195.