Candace Cameron Bure breaks silence on controversial marriage comments

Read Candace’s full statement below:

“I would like to address my comments on the programming of Great American Family as reported in the Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me know without a doubt that I have great love and affection for all world. It breaks my heart that anyone would ever think that I would intentionally offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media often seeks to divide us, even around such a heartwarming and joyful topic as Christmas movies But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised, we need Christmas more than ever.

I am a devoted Christian. Which means I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of this, I am called to love everyone, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s immense love for all of us.

To those members of the media tasked with using this opportunity to fan the flames of conflict and hatred, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I like and attack me online: I love you. To those who tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name calling, I love you.

I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in tremendous ways, in front of and behind the camera, which I fully encourage and support. . I have never been interested in proselytizing through my stories, but in celebrating the greatness of God in our lives through the stories I tell.

The God we serve is an extremely creative and loving God. He didn’t just capture a small part of my heart, He captured my whole heart. It will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work, and my interactions with people from all walks of life, God’s love and God’s compassion are at the forefront. It all comes from the LOVE that God himself showered on humanity when he offered joy and forgiveness on the first morning of Christmas 2000 years ago. That’s why I love Christmas stories and sharing true joy and true peace with millions of people around the world. And with the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you will join me in sharing God’s hope for the whole world this Christmas season. Call it my Christmas wish.”