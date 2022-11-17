Charlotte family demands answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A local family is mourning the loss of their daughter weeks after she failed to return home from a trip to Mexico.

Parents Bernard and Salamondra Robinson said Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte for a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on October 28. Sadly, they would never see their daughter alive again.

“[I] spoke to her on Friday night, she was having dinner and I never spoke to her again,” Salamondra said. “On Saturday night they called and said she wasn’t feeling well and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.

The Robinsons learned that Shanquella had died of alcohol poisoning, but they are not convinced that this is really the case.

“After saying it was alcohol poisoning, we got the autopsy report on Thursday and it said her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm, there was a crack, the spinal cord was cracked,” her parents said. “It took her to a whole new level because it meant someone attacked her.”

Since she died in Mexico, national agencies have become involved and made aware of the incident.

In response to the young woman’s death, the US State Department issued the following statement:

“We are aware of these reports. Protecting the well-being of American citizens abroad is one of our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.

Robinson’s body returned to Charlotte on Thursday and a funeral service is scheduled for next Saturday.

“All I did was cry trying to figure out what happened,” her father said. “I can’t even be a grandfather, I can’t even walk her down the aisle, she’s gone.”

The family contacted the FBI branch in Charlotte to help solve the mystery surrounding Shanquella’s death. They also said a private investigator could be hired if the answers did not become clear.

