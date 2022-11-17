Chelsea have deal with Christopher Nkunku ‘ready’ as injury derails World Cup hopes, but Graham Potter delivers blow to Rafael Leao

Chelsea are close to signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and his recent injury looks unlikely to derail their plans.

The French international picked up an injury in training on Tuesday which unfortunately ruled him out of the World Cup.

AFP Nkunku was injured by a teammate during a training session in France

The analyzes revealed that he had sprained his left knee and that he will be replaced in the Blues team.

Although no timeframe was given, it appears to be not a serious injury, just one that will keep him out for several weeks.

This represents terrible timing as the World Cup starts almost immediately after the end of the first part of the domestic season.

The tournament would have been the perfect opportunity to showcase his brilliant club form on the biggest stage of all.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have the deal ready to sign with the Bundesliga club.

He told his YouTube channel: “We know they’re already working on Christopher Nkunku for 2023, it’s more than advanced.

Getty Nkunku looks set to move to Chelsea, either in January or in the summer

“Chelsea have this deal ready and are waiting to sign all player and club side contracts.”

Other reports suggest he could be completed in January, while he also reportedly has a transfer release clause in his contract which only activates in the summer for £52million.

Either way, it’s likely the Blues will land their man.

One player who looks unlikely to make it to Stamford Bridge is AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, who has scored seven goals in 20 games for the Italian club this season.

Getty Leao is happy at AC Milan and seems ready to extend his contract

His father told Record: “Rafael has a contract that ends in 2024, we are in talks on a new contract with AC Milan. Until then we take care of all that. Without Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barça, we manage that.

“Rafael loves being in Italy.”