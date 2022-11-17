Czech Republic could bring Babiš back – POLITICO

Benjamin Tallis is a research fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), where he leads the Zeitenwende action group Project and analysis of European security policies.

Last month, the Czech Republic’s choice became much clearer.

On October 30, tens of thousands filled Prague’s Wenceslas Square, rallying for democracy and taking a stand against populism, fear and fake news. On the same day, controversial oligarch, media owner and former prime minister Andrej Babiš also entered the race to become Czech president, bringing life to the upcoming January elections.

As Babiš is likely to advance to the second and final round, all attention is now focused on who his opponent is likely to be. And by a wide field, the strongest contenders appear to be economist and former university rector Danuše Nerudová and retired army general Petr Pavel.

Which of these two candidates will advance to the second round against Babiš at the end of January – and whether they win – will say a lot about the current state and future direction of Czech politics. And although the Czech president has no executive powers, whoever wins will set the tone for the national conversation and significantly affect the country’s international image.

As the first president of the Czech Republic, Václav Havel – the playwright, philosopher and former dissident – had personified both the hope and the optimism of the post-communist transition. Despite his turbulent navigation of uncharted domestic political territory, he was a globally admired figure who helped his country establish a foreign policy identity, based on the promotion of democracy and human rights.

His successor, former Prime Minister Václav Klaus, then presided over the institutional consolidation of the Czech Republic’s transition, as well as its failure to develop a dynamic, positive and inclusive public sphere and the increasingly closer and obstructionist of the country vis-à-vis the European Union. . Under his tenure, hope for a transition gave way to disillusionment with neoliberal economics and a scandal-ridden government – democratic in form but less in practice – accused of being alienated from the people .

This brings us to the present, where populist President Miloš Zeman has indulged his taste for provocation and courted authoritarian regimes, much like former United States President Donald Trump. His two terms have now seen the erosion of the country’s foreign policy identity, as well as his drift into the EU’s clumsy Visegrád Four team. And openly hostile to liberals, migrants and Muslims, Zeman has touted the country as an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” for Chinese investment in Europe as well.

However, the president’s tenure also brought with it the rise of Babiš, a Berlusconi-like figure whose previous terms as finance minister and prime minister were marred by allegations of corruption.

In 2021, Babiš’s ANO party obtained the highest number of votes in the parliamentary elections. However, by joining forces, the center-right tripartite alliance SPOLU (Together) and the “Pirates and Mayors” grouping succeeded in forming a majority government, leaving ANO in opposition.

As such, Babiš’s candidacy now turns the upcoming presidential race into a referendum on this nascent liberal-democratic revival — and the government’s current foreign policy, which has been a revelation. Recognizing that the Czech Republic needs its allies – and must be a good ally in return – Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský have firmly placed the country among the leading group of European nations, which are founding their strong material support for Ukraine on explicitly moral grounds.

Both Nerudová and Pavel take this “havelist” approach, arguing that Czechs should contribute more actively to the EU and NATO. They also pointed to the dangers of depending on autocrats and authoritarian regimes, citing the example of Germany’s predicament with China.

Yet the two candidates differ hugely on domestic politics and their visions of the country’s future direction, giving Czechs a real choice.

Pavel is a career soldier who rose to the chairmanship of NATO’s Military Committee, earning the respect of Western allies and gaining international and diplomatic experience. His campaign prioritizes decency in public life, pledges to ‘restore order and peace in Czechia’ and stresses the importance of ‘following the rules’ – something that stretches harshly to the application of a Czech migration regime that may conflict with international legal obligations, as Pavel’s Czech Republic would only welcome refugees from “culturally similar countries”, such as Ukraine.

Reflecting his conservative leanings, even regular economic migrants apparently have no place in Pavel’s vision, despite the benefits they bring and the demographic decline of the Czech Republic – something Nerudová points out. Instead, Pavel’s approach focuses on using the presidency to help small and medium-sized businesses – whose owners have often been part of Babiš’s constituency – win new business overseas and on supporting tax increases to deal with budget deficits.

While Pavel offers stability, Nerudová campaigned on a dynamic vision of change for a society in need of renewal, speaking of digitalization and deep modernization. His experience advising government during the pandemic informs his goal of moving the Czech economy towards a more inclusive model of capitalism rather than continued neoliberalism. And she wants an active state to stimulate growth.

Rather than simply looking inward, however, Nerudová eagerly compares his approach to that of Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. His forward-looking perspective matches that emerging group of uncompromising “neo-idealists”, who emphasize the need to defend democracies – including through military means – but also stress the importance of fighting for liberal values ​​and rekindle the hope of progress for citizens and communities.

Pavel and Nerudová pledge to unite a divided society, but first they must move past Babiš. The current president’s populism appeals to dissatisfied, anti-establishment, fringe voters and “Czech Republic first” advocates on both left and right. And he also has party and media machinery, which will make his adversaries’ ability to inspire citizens, mobilize activists, energize supporters and secure the vote on Election Day all the more crucial.

Because, as the 2018 elections have already shown us, not being populist is not enough.