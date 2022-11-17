Donald Trump announces third presidential race, analysis with Paris Dennard

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with an analysis of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement. It was typical Trump in that he injected himself into the news cycle. But it was also atypical about him in that it was a lot less energy than what he showed during his normal public speeches. Trump has covered new foreign policy leads, and he’s turned some of his previous record, but he hasn’t touched on Big Tech or election manipulation. Among the many radio callers to the show live today (on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET), it was a mix of people who said Trump sounded flat and those who thought he was ready and presidential. Alex plays the clips, and you can decide for yourself. Also in the opener, Alex covers the latest Big Tech totalitarianism, Joe Biden at the G20 in Bali, and more 2022 election analysis, including a hint at the way forward for conservatives coming from, from all places, from California. Political analyst and commentator Paris Dennard joins the podcast and offers a brilliant observation on Donald Trump’s speech last night. You won’t want to miss it.

The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.