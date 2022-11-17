Elon Musk says he’ll find a new Twitter boss after ‘initial burst of activity’

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he plans to cut back on his time on Twitter and eventually find a new executive to run the social media company, adding he hopes to complete an organizational restructuring this week.

Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion salary package at Tesla Inc was based on easily attainable performance goals and was approved by a board. compliant administration.

However, Musk later said in a tweet that he would continue to run Twitter until he was in a strong position, even if it “would take some time.”

Musk’s tweet came after former CEO Jack Dorsey said he would not accept the role of CEO of Twitter. In a response to a Twitter user when asked if he would take on the job of CEO, he replied “no”.

Tesla investors are increasingly concerned about how much time Musk is spending to turn Twitter around.

“There is a first wave of activity needed after the acquisition to reorganize the business,” Musk said in his testimony. “But then I expect to reduce my time on Twitter.”

Musk also admitted that some Tesla engineers help evaluate Twitter’s engineering teams, but he said it was “voluntary” and “after hours.”

The billionaire’s first two weeks as owner of Twitter have been marked by rapid change and chaos. He quickly fired the former Twitter CEO and other top executives, then fired half of his staff earlier this month.

Musk emailed employees at Twitter early Wednesday, telling them they had to decide by Thursday whether they wanted to stay with the company to work ‘long, high-intensity hours’ or take severance pay. three months salary.

