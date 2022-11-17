Ex-Hurricanes star Charleston Rambo picked by Orlando XFL team

Former Hurricanes star wide receiver Charleston Rambo will be continuing his professional career in Florida.

The Orlando Guardians, a new XFL franchise, picked Rambo with the No. 4 pick on Day 2 of the XFL draft (the first day was reserved for quarterbacks) on Wednesday.

Rambo spent one season with Miami after transferring from Oklahoma, but he made a major impression with the Hurricanes, setting school records for single-season receptions and receiving yards with 79 catches for 1,172 yards. He added seven touchdown catches, and he was a second-team All-ACC selection.

Prior to arriving at UM, Rambo was a solid receiver for Oklahoma. He had 1,180 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 76 catches. He finished his college career with 155 receptions for 2,352 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches.

Rambo signed with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers after going undrafted, but the team waived him on Aug. 30.

Rambo joins former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois in Orlando. Former Seminoles cornerback Terrell Buckley is the Guardians’ coach.

()