Father arrested in brutal murder of his three-year-old son

But rescuers concluded the bruises on the boy’s body were in various stages of healing and would have indicated abuse, ABC7 News reported.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The career criminal father of a three-year-old boy found dead – with horrific bruises all over his body and a collapsed lung – was arrested in New York on Wednesday and charged with his brutal murder.

Shaquan Butler, 26, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of his also-named son, Shaquan Butler, according to the NYPD.

Little Shaquan was found unresponsive when authorities arrived at a homeless shelter – Boulevard Family Residence – located at 79-00 Queens Boulevard in the Elmhurst area of ​​the Borough of Queens on Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m.

The boy’s parents called 911 after finding their son unconscious.

When doctors arrived they discovered the boy was barely breathing with bruises from head to toe and a collapsed lung, according to a report.

Paramedics transported the boy to New York City Health and Hospital/Elmhurst where he was later pronounced dead, according to a police spokesperson.

Shaquan Butler was found unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived at the Boulevard Family Residence (pictured) formerly the Pan Am Hotel, at 79-00 Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst at 7.40pm on Sunday evening

The toddler was covered in bruises from head to toe and had a collapsed lung, according to a report. Paramedics transported the boy to New York City Health and Hospital/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead, according to a police spokesperson.

The parents, both already arrested, were questioned by the police, but at the time neither parent was charged.

The 21-year-old mother claimed her son was choking on a chicken nugget when he hit a pole and hit his head on the ground, according to a police source, the New York Daily News.

But rescuers concluded bruises and trauma to his body showed he was in various stages of healing and would have indicated abuse, ABC7 News reported.

An autopsy conducted by the city medical examiner’s office determined his death was a homicide and that he died of blunt force trauma to his torso, the outlet reported.

Butler had a criminal record dating back years with at least 28 prior arrests, including gang assaults, inciting a riot, armed robbery and possession of weapons, the outlet reported.

The boy’s mother, who has not yet been charged, has already been arrested five times, including for robbery and possession of weapons, the outlet reported.

Prior to the father’s arrest, police opened an investigation into the youngster’s tragic death.

A neighbor said the family had been living in a second-floor apartment at the shelter, formerly the Pan Am Hotel, for just a year, the News reported.

Samaritan Daytop Village is the nonprofit that runs the shelter, the New York Post reported.

The Children’s Services Administration had investigated the family over an earlier allegation, the Daily News reported.

ACS officials have removed two more children from the home as the investigation continues, the outlet reported.