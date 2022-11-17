Fixed it? Overdue repair manual returned to Lake Elmo Library 47 years late

A car-repair manual checked out from the Lake Elmo Library in 1975 vanished for nearly five decades, only to be returned this month, library officials said.

A copy of “Chilton’s Foreign Car Repair Manual: German, Swedish, Italian Cars, Vol. 1,” still in good condition, was returned to the library by an anonymous sender on Nov. 2 via Priority Mail Express.

There was no return address, and the check-out slip at the front of the hardcover book had been removed. The postal code of origin was 54022, which includes River Falls, Wis.

According to a handwritten note in the package, the sender checked out the book for reference while working on an old Mercedes-Benz.

“A few months later, I moved and apparently the book got packed up,” the sender wrote. “Forty-seven years later, I found it in a trunk with other interesting things from the ’70s. It’s a little overdue, but I thought you might want it back. My apologies to anyone in Lake Elmo who has been working on an old Benz in the last 47 years.”

Included in the package was a $200 donation to the library, said Karen Rodricks, services supervisor for Lake Elmo Library, which is part of the Washington County Library system.

“The book had already been marked as ‘lost,’ but we were happy to have it find its way home again – even after 47 years,” Rodricks said. “Unfortunately, it is too outdated and no longer in good enough condition to circulate, so it will be enjoying a long-awaited retirement from our library shelves.”

The library doesn’t charge fines or late fees, so there are no charges to clear from the sender’s account, she said.

“While we would love to thank them for returning the item and for their generous donation to the library, we no longer have any paper records that would tell us the identity of the borrower,” she said. “We appreciate their commitment to returning the book.”

The Chilton’s repair manual is believed to be “the most overdue book” ever returned to the Washington County Library system, library officials said Wednesday.

In July, staff at the Hardwood Creek Library in Forest Lake received a copy of “The Easter Bunny That Overslept” that was overdue by more than three decades.

“If ‘The Easter Bunny that Overslept’ has been on your next-to-read list, we have good news for you,” library officials wrote in an Instagram post on July 13. “We were delighted when a patron returned it this week just a little overdue – by 35 years! Luckily, we don’t charge fines or late fees so there no charges to clear from her account.”