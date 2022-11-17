Football Fan To Attend Every Single Match Live at the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022™

In a FIFA World Cup™ full of firsts, Crypto.com, an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, has teamed up with the football media outlet COPA90 to undertake yet another world first: the challenge to have one person attend each and every FIFA World Cup™ game in Qatar, which has been logistically impossible at previous competitions.

Creator and well-known YouTuber Thogden will aim to go to an astounding 64 games in 28 days as part of “The Impossible Challenge.” Thogden will forever be remembered for this record achievement if he is successful.

Thogden will take on the task of getting from match to match in a jam-packed schedule, bringing millions of fans and followers from across the globe along for the epic trip and tournament, from the first game at the Al Bayt Stadium all the way through to the Final at the Lusail Stadium.

This FIFA World Cup™ is full of firsts, including the fact that it is being hosted in the Middle East, the first to be taking place in winter, and those stadium placements will allow spectators to witness many matches in a single day.

With Crypto.com as the tournament’s first-ever cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor, there is a chance to add another first to the list, representing a unique FIFA World Cup™ in the most unique manner imaginable.

Thogden’s incredible endeavor will be documented by COPA90 and Crypto.com as he speeds across Qatar in his bold effort to see every game live. Daily videos will highlight the greatest aspects of the tournament’s mood on the ground as well as the difficulties in attempting to fit in four games each day and, sometimes, two simultaneous matches. They will be jam-packed with excitement and adventure.

“Creating new and innovative ways to connect and build engagement with iconic moments is central to Crypto.com,” said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com. “We are incredibly excited to partner with COPA90 and help produce a first-ever experience for a truly historic event.”

“This FIFA World Cup™ is unlike any other, so we wanted to showcase a unique tournament in a totally unique way with a daring world first,” said Ed Groves, Head of Growth, COPA90. “The Impossible Challenge will be a raw, unscripted, and ambitious adventure showcasing the stories from every single country and fanbase going.”

On November 20, the event is set to start in Qatar. The Final is scheduled on December 18.