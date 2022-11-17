Fresh out of earnings, Cisco CEO sees a lot of opportunity right now

Cisco (CSCO) CEO Chuck Robbins said Wednesday he expects customers to continue spending to keep their technology infrastructure up to date — a sentiment at odds with some on the street predicting a slowdown. “The [Covid] pandemic has taught our customers a very important lesson about preparing your technology infrastructure. And I think they’re going to keep spending as much as they can,” Robbins told Jim Cramer in an interview. That spending and a massive backlog — orders that have yet to be filled — led Cisco to raise its forecast on Wednesday. after the company reported quarterly results on the top and bottom results. Shares of Cisco rose about 4% in extended trade. Robbins pointed out that the trajectory of technology development also works in favor of Cisco’s top line. “When you think of all the secular trends 5G and hybrid working and hybrid cloud and these relying on these AI workloads and full stack observability, all of those things are tailwinds for our business,” he said, adding that he sees an acceleration in the company’s Internet of Things business. Robbins also said the company has made good progress in processing its backlog. , but stressed that its outstanding performance this quarter was not driven by aging demand. What we expect – we expect to end the year with two to three times our normal year-end backlog.” , he said, adding that the company’s backlog typically stands at around $4 billion to $5 billion. “And then you look at 43% of our business coming from recurring revenue [customers]”, Robbins said. “We have more visibility than we traditionally had, and we have a high degree of confidence in the results that we are going to be able to deliver. beat tech names from late on, leading them to lay off thousands of employees, the chief executive hinted that the company’s new cost-cutting priority would be a headwind for Cisco. said the company has the technology to help businesses reduce energy consumption to protect themselves from higher risk prices spurred by Europe’s energy crisis. opportunities right now,” he said. “We are not naive. We understand what is happening in the world. But we feel good.” (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long CSCO. See here for a full stock list.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim n makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after sending a issued the trade alert prior to executing the transaction. THE INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND OUR PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO DUTY OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB, NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaking at WEF 2019 in Davos, Switzerland on January 23, 2019. Adam Galica | CNBC