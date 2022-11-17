Georgia House president David Ralston dies at 68

ATLANTA — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday at age 68, spokesman Kaleb McMichen said, less than two weeks after announcing he was stepping down due to health issues.

A statement released by McMichen said only that Ralston had died after “a long illness”. The Republican from Blue Ridge became Georgia’s second-most powerful state government leader in his 13 years as leader of the 180-member House.

“A great pine fell in the Georgia House of Representatives,” said Democrat Calvin Smyre of Columbus, the longest-serving member of the House and a friend of Ralston.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until Ralston was buried and said his body would rest at the Georgia Capitol.

“Our state has lost one of its true giants,” Kemp said in a statement.

A lawyer from the North Georgia Mountains, Ralston had said he hoped to continue as a House member even after stepping down as speaker after 13 years.

Until the current legislature ends in January, House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, a Republican from Milton, will become president, as required by the state constitution. She will be the first female lecturer in Georgia history. Republicans on Monday nominated Jon Burns of Newington to replace Ralston when the newly elected General Assembly convenes Jan. 9, a continuity effort backed by Ralston’s closest allies.

“David Ralston has spent his career in public service trying to uplift others and move our state forward,” Jones said in a statement. “He knew the awesome power of bringing people together – of reasoning together – and finding common ground. Regardless of political ideology, he treated everyone with respect and was a model of civility.

Ralston is survived by his wife, Sheree, and two adult children. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

As Supreme Leader of the House, Ralston shaped taxes, spending, and laws.

In one example, it made changes this year to how mental health benefits are provided by private insurers and how the state provides mental health services. He could also trash bills, preventing a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2019.

Ralston was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 1992 when Democrats had a majority, serving a six-year sentence. He lost a race for attorney general to Democrat Thurbert Baker in 1998 before being elected to the House in 2002.

The longest-serving speaker of the State House in the United States at the time of his death, Ralston was cut from the mold of Tom Murphy, the West Georgia Democrat who commanded the House from 1973 to 2003. Ralston took office after a chaotic period when the first Republican speaker in more than 130 years, Glenn Richardson, resigned following a suicide attempt and revelations of an extramarital affair with a lobbyist. Ralston had lost a speaker’s bid to Richardson in 2008.

“He brought a calm, steady hand to the House when it needed a calm, steady hand,” outgoing House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, a Auburn Republican and a confidant of Ralston.

Ralston survived a challenge to his power after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that he used his position as a legislator to delay legal proceedings for those he represented in court. Most of the hardline conservatives who rebelled left the House after failing to unseat Ralston, as the president engineered the defeat of some.

Ralston guided a wide range of Republican priorities and was always ready to cut taxes, boasting of a state income tax cut passed this year that could ultimately total $2 billion. He also championed rural development.

A guardian of the powers of the legislature, Ralston initially clashed with Kemp before settling into a close working relationship. He was an enthusiastic lover of legislative concessions, often beating the Senate in negotiations, frequently roasting criticism with a quip from the president’s dais, and relishing the interaction with reporters.