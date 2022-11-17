GOP Civil War Expands to Georgia Runoff

“Well, for his own reasons, he didn’t,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said in an interview after a cold outside rally for Walker on Wednesday when asked. if Trump should have waited. “You know, I hope it will have a wonderful effect.”

Huckabee, one of the rotating National Republican cast members coming to the state to oppose Walker, has shrugged off intra-party squabbles, including an ongoing feud between the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee.

“Competition, as I’m sure Herschel would tell you, breeds excellence,” Huckabee continued. “Nobody ever likes this. … And until it ends in bitterness and long-standing hostility, let everyone say, ‘Listen, this is the job I want’ and prove why they should be the ones who get it.



Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, pictured at a press conference on November 10, finished just ahead of Herschel Walker in last week’s election. | Megan Varner/Getty Images

But hostility has erupted in broad daylight in recent days.

Huckabee’s comments came moments after McConnell was elected by his conference on Wednesday to lead them to another term in Congress, despite Scott issuing a challenge. A long-running, mostly private, tension between the pair and their allies came to a head this week as their respective political consultants resorted to public insult, particularly over how each was approaching Georgia’s upcoming election. . It culminated when Scott and nine other senators said it was time for McConnell to step down, while other members siding with McConnell suggested that the NRSC finances this cycle should be audited.

A document obtained by POLITICO that the NRSC distributed at a Tuesday luncheon of Republican senators — an hour-long affair that heated up between the Scott and McConnell factions — highlighted the committee’s fundraising struggles directed by Scott. The NRSC has raised less this year than its Democratic competitor and Republican predecessors in 2020.

The NRSC brought in $208 million this cycle, according to the handout to members. That figure, the document notes, is lower than the $251.6 million raised by the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, although the NRSC spent more than its Democratic counterpart on television.

This year’s NRSC haul is also lower than the $215 million the committee had raised at this point in the 2020 cycle, before the Georgia runoff, according to the memo.

The NRSC document says repayment of the committee’s $20 million debt this round “will be determined after the second round of the GA.” A spokesperson for the NRSC told POLITICO that the fundraising figures for the DSCC and the former NRSC include loans from those committees; any funds the committee currently raises, according to the NRSC, will be used for the second round of elections and not to pay down the debt.

Notably, there are now two separate Republican operations to get the field vote in Georgia. One is funded by the SLF, which leverages Gov. Brian Kemp’s field staff and voter data, and another is run by the Republican National Committee in conjunction with the state’s NRSC and GOP, which share all offices.

Chris Hartline, spokesman for the NRSC, said the committee, Walker’s campaign, the RNC and the state party are “all together to make sure Herschel gets a big win”.

John Watson, the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, praised the SLF’s decision to get involved in voter turnout, rather than sticking to the traditional super PAC television advertising route. Watson called the development, announced last week, “the biggest change for Herschel in this race, and I think it’s a big, really big deal.”

A GOP strategist involved in the Senate races, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the ongoing power struggle “actually helps, because you have two factions stumbling over each other to demonstrate their worth in the most important race remaining for Republicans this year.”

This is the second Senate runoff in two years for voters in Georgia, where state law requires candidates to win with more than 50% of the vote to avoid it. As a result, Georgia voters are familiar with domestic Republican infighting, having endured two months of GOP wrangling as Trump and leading conservative voices question the integrity of the 2020 election and debate whether the second round of January 2021 would be fair.

As a result, a critical mass of the Republican base sat out the runoff election that decided Senate control in the last cycle, ultimately placing the slim majority in Democrat hands. A similar cloud over the next state runoff could threaten GOP participation, Republican officials fear, a scenario that would cost the GOP the seat again.

Walker, meanwhile, is avoiding GOP bickering, staying in regular contact with Scott and McConnell, whose help he needs as Warnock continues to raise a lot more money.

Although Trump nodded to Walker in his speech on Tuesday evening, Walker during his campaign stop on Wednesday avoided discussing Trump, McConnell or Scott – refusing to mention any of the three in his 20-minute speech to supporters, or to answer questions from journalists. after its event.

Neither Trump nor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of 2024’s top potential rivals, has publicly said whether they plan to venture into the state to rally on Walker’s behalf.

Asked if Trump would likely help or hurt GOP participation, Cody Hall, a senior adviser to Kemp, said Republicans’ focus over the next few weeks should be on underscoring Warnock’s support for the program. of President Joe Biden, and that “Georgia’s recent runoff history proves that everything else is a distraction.

Kemp announced his first campaign runoff event with Walker on Wednesday, a joint appearance in the outer Atlanta suburb of Cobb County.

In the late 2020 campaign runoff, Georgia “just got inundated with people from Washington, D.C. running things,” said former Cobb County Republican Party Chairman Jason Shepherd.

The focus then seemed to shift from Georgian issues to the national issues of Republicans securing a majority in the Senate. Now that winning the Senate is off the line, Shepherd said, it’s even more crucial that the race stays local — and that means Trump also stays on the sidelines.

“I think it’s going to hurt Walker’s chances,” Shepherd said of Trump’s campaign launch. “I really wish he had waited until this second round was over before announcing. There’s really no reason for him to come out so soon, especially with the focus on Georgia.

David Bergstein, a DSCC spokesperson who posted a photo of himself on Twitter on Tuesday eating a bag of popcorn and laughing as his computer was open to a story about Scott challenging McConnell, described the second turn of Georgia as “the last front of the intra-party quarrel.

“Their attention, resources and strategy are all wrapped up in their own petty and nasty infighting – and while they turn around, we are focused on reaching every voter we need to win,” Bergstein said. in a statement to POLITICO. .

Kaaryn Walker, a Republican consultant in Atlanta and founder of Black Conservatives for Truth, said attention ahead of the runoff was “blurred” by the “blame game.”

“Pretty much is a whole lot of noise,” she said of the national drama that is pouring out. “Georgia only needs it for Herschel.”