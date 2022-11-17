Graham Henry: ‘What I love about the Black Ferns is that they are so passionate about the game’ | New Zealand rugby union team

At 76, Sir Graham Henry says the final whistle has now sounded. One of the most decorated coaches in rugby history has hung up his tracksuit and heads into retirement sunset on the idyllic island of Waiheke. His last hurrah was last Saturday’s Women’s World Cup final in Auckland Bay where, as a consultant to the Black Ferns, he duly signed with another momentous victory.

If that sounds like the end of an era, that’s exactly what it is. Henry coached the All Blacks to 88 wins from 103 Tests – his record against England played nine, won nine – and guided them to the 2011 World Cup title. He was a five-time world coach of the year and also coached Wales and the British and Irish Lions. If anyone is qualified to discuss the health – or otherwise – of modern rugby union, it’s the man.

That’s why everyone should sit up and listen when they suggest the game has a growing problem. “I think the rolling maul got out of control, personally,” he says, taking a contemplative sip of his mocha. “It becomes such a huge part of the game that teams work to get penalties just so they can drive a five-yard lineout and score. It’s probably not a very appealing part of the game for the viewer.

Henry has been involved in top-level coaching for 30 years – having coached at schools for two decades before – and there’s no need to repeat that rugby is a contact sport that can be approached in a multitude of ways. His problem is that some parts start doing nothing else and the neutrals lose interest. “Perhaps in England the number of spectators is sufficient on its own due to the size of the population, but in this part of the world that is not the case.

Richie McCaw and Graham Henry on the victory parade after New Zealand won the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Reuters/Alamy

“They have a hard time getting people to watch games. I think the rolling maul is a negative part of the game visually. It’s very difficult for the defensive side to stop him. I think that’s a part of the game that we could look at and say, ‘Can we make this a bigger contest? »

He also believes that encouraging players to tackle slightly lower is crucial to the future popularity of the game, especially at the community level. “I would drop the tackle height below the sternum. This will free up the ball and there will be a lot more offloads, making it a better game to watch. I think the focus on tackle height has already been a real benefit.

Henry’s prospect was sharpened by his time with the Black Ferns, who beat England 34-31 to retain the world title at Eden Park. “People liked the women’s game because it’s a bit slower and they can appreciate what people are trying to achieve better. The men’s game today is brutal, isn’t it? It’s so fast, you have so many big, strong athletes and the field hasn’t grown. People have actually said to me, ‘I really liked the women’s games because I can see what’s going on.’ It also made him wonder if men were taking themselves too seriously.

“What I love about the Black Ferns is that they are so passionate about the game. Women’s rugby is fun. The result is important but it is not the alpha and the omega. It’s important that we maintain that and that we don’t do like the men where it becomes a job. His recent knowledge of gender psychology – “girls have to feel good to play and boys have to win to feel good” – also confirmed his view that he made some errors in judgment early in his career. as a Test coach, including seriously offering the team talks his players didn’t need.

Graham Henry oversees an All Blacks training session in 2005. Photography: David Rogers/Getty Images

Footage of the septuagenarian dancing with the Black Ferns in practice – ‘No, it didn’t improve my dancing…mine has to be assisted by the wind’ – is conclusive evidence that good coaches can still learn from new stuff. “Women are very self-critical. They hit each other a lot and they want to do it right. As a coach, it was more about building their confidence and being really positive. Maybe I should have learned that when I was coaching the men.

From now on, however, the outgoing guru will follow big games such as Saturday’s Test at Twickenham mainly from afar. “I watched Wales play the All Blacks in Cardiff. I have so many fond memories of this place. It’s my second home and I absolutely loved my time there.”

He also feels that the best European teams are on the way. “The game in Europe has improved enormously. When I watched France last year I thought they were really scary. Ireland? They are probably the most organized team in the world and they have embarrassed our guys in July. They played good football and deserved to win.

“It could be one of the most competitive World Cups. There are half a dozen teams that could do well in 2023. Ireland, France, England, New Zealand, South Africa… and I think Australia too, but Ireland were very impressive and I’m sure when it comes to the World Cup England will be knocking on the door.

“I imagine that like any World Cup team, they will try to finalize their squad and develop new strategies. Originality is important. You’ve got some big brains in the game these days and they’re all thinking about how to get an edge. You can’t do what everyone else does. You need to think things through and maybe not show too much yet. But I think France is the favourite. They just need to play some more rugby together. Henry may be drifting away, but lifelong rugby coaches never completely fade away.