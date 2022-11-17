How Amanda Seyfried Reacted to Jennifer Lawrence’s Praise

It’s all a great love between Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lawrence.

Jennifer revealed on November 3 that she had left the film Bad blood-where she was cast as infamous Elizabeth Holmes– due to the high bar Amanda set from her portrayal of Theranos CEO on Hulu’s The stall. “I thought she was great,” Jennifer said. The New York Times. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to do this again.’ She did it.”

Thomas Sadosky now shares how Amanda, his wife since 2017, felt about the praise.

“I kind of remember something like that, there was a mention of it,” he said exclusively. The summaryit is Erin Lim Rhodes November 15. “It was kind of one of those ‘God, this really means a lot to me’ moments, and then it was like, ‘Oh yeah, the ass needs to be fed. “”