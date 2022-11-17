How Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan lit up an awards show

Celebrities were pictured at an awards show in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan put on their hottest foot kill at an awards show in Mumbai on Wednesday night. During the event, Deepika and Kartik indulged in a fun banter while posing for the paparazzi stationed at the scene. Deepika was a vision in a white dress and styled her hair in a neat bun. Actresses Janhvi and Kriti shot in shades of blue. Janhvi was seen in a sparkly blue dress, while Kriti was seen in a navy thigh-high slit dress. Kartik, as usual, looked dapper, in a green suit ensemble.

Check out Deepika’s photos below:

Kriti Sanon, busy promoting her next film Bhediya with co-star Varun Dhawan, took time out of his busy schedule to attend an awards show. Check out her stunning photo:

Here is a preview of the photos of Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan:

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone made an appearance with her husband Ranveer Singh at an award show in Mumbai. The couple slayed the red carpet in their best outfits – Deepika looked stunning in an all-red ensemble, while Ranveer opted for a black suit. Recently, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the work side, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Bhediya which is set to hit theaters on November 25. Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Milis currently filming for its next Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.