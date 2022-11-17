In GOP leadership races, Trump loses again

Comment this story Comment

Donald Trump was not on the ballot this week for the Republican leadership races in Congress, but in several key places proxy candidates espousing his approach to politics have given the ex-president another hand loser. On Wednesday morning, Trump finally got what he’s been asking for for several years: a challenger to try to eliminate Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who Trump derisively calls the “old crow.” .

Instead, McConnell rocketed to his ninth straight election to lead the Senate Republican Conference in a landslide, with 37 votes in his corner to just 10 for Trump’s replacement Sen. Rick Scott (Florida) .

Scott started his chairmanship of the Republican National Senate Committee early last year by creating an award to present to the ex-president at his Palm Beach resort, continued this year by not intervening in the GOP primaries to block Trump-like nominees and ended with the Democrats retaining a majority by defeating these mini-Trump nominees.

Across the Capitol, the Trump factor has played out most clearly in the House GOP’s battle to become Majority Whip, the third Majority post. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) ran aggressively and used his connections to Donald Trump Jr. and pro-Trump media figures to cast himself as the more conservative candidate.

Instead, the third-term Republican made the classic mistake of relying too much on the outside game, never doing enough inside the Capitol to win support in a secret ballot.

Banks lost to Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the least conservative of the three candidates, on a second ballot, behind support from many hardworking, spotlight-avoiding Republicans who want a whip aligned from the same way.

It is the bizarre and offbeat nature of these leadership races that confounds outsiders who believe they will play out the same way as broader political forces. Rather than a triumphant leader making big pitches on political talk shows, the success of the modern congressional leader depends on doing the heavy lifting to get legislation enacted and a huge amount of fundraising.

“Mitch made sacrifices,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) said after Wednesday’s vote.

Cramer explained how McConnell has won a lot of support from rank-and-file Republicans for the way he absorbs a lot of criticism — often from Trump — on bills most Republicans want to pass privately but publicly vote against.

“I mean, his willingness to have tough votes,” Cramer said, “and his willingness to help navigate the place when others don’t want to — but they’re willing to be critical.”

McConnell’s former chief of staff runs the largest super PAC involved in Senate races, responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in TV ad support for senators in tough races.

McConnell has been methodical for several decades in terms of working on fellow Republicans to build support long before biennial and post-election leadership races.

In addition to his nine races for leader, he also won two for GOP whip and two for NRSC chairman. Scott’s challenge was only the second time someone had gone so far as to challenge a vote against McConnell.

In the House, even some of the most conservative Republicans knew that Banks opposed a support cap. The ex-president is more popular with House Republicans than their Senate counterparts, but that support still has its limits.

“He’s got a cap of about 40% of the conference,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a staunch conservative, said of Banks.

Why? “He was trying to represent the conservative element,” Massie said.

Emmer – who, unlike Banks, voted to certify victory for Joe Biden – has led the Republican National Committee of Congress for the past four years, a grueling job involving travel and fundraising, leaving not as many time to the conservative media circuit.

A Google search for “Jim Banks Fox News” returns over 12 million hits; the same search for “Tom Emmer Fox News” returns 591,000.

The third entry in this race, Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), is already deputy chief whip and campaigned as a traditional southern conservative who wanted to work hard and help members.

Ultimately, the contest didn’t come down to the Trump family’s perceived support for Banks, but rather who would advance to the second round against the overly aggressive Trump-ite.

“One of you two will make it to the second round with Jim,” Massie told Ferguson, who he backed. “And then whoever succeeds in the second round will beat Jim.”

Banks came out of the first ballot first, with 82 votes, then Emmer edged out Ferguson by the narrowest margin, getting 72 votes to 71.

Then Emmer won, 115-106, over Banks in the next round, garnering the lion’s share of Ferguson’s supporters.

To be sure, the Republicans who win these leadership positions do not cut all ties with Trump, nor do they publicly disparage him. In remarks Tuesday, McConnell pointed out that there were bad candidates in the midterm elections last week who made bad decisions, pushing independent voters into the arms of Democrats.

“We have underperformed among independents and moderates because their impression of a lot of people in our party and leadership roles is that they are embroiled in chaos, negativity, excessive attack. And that spooked independent and moderate Republican voters,” McConnell said.

He never mentioned Trump by name. At the press conference after his win over Scott on Wednesday, he deflected questions about Trump’s launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

The day before, after being nominated for president by House Republicans, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) cracked when asked about Trump’s timing.

“I just won the nomination for the position of speaker. You’ve only been asking me these questions for two years,” McCarthy said in a brief interview.

The constitutional intricacies of being Speaker of the House compel McCarthy to do the trickiest dance involving Trump and his most powerful backers on Capitol Hill.

He has remained publicly close to Trump, in an attempt to encourage him to rally his staunchest supporters to the polls for the GOP candidates — and to avoid Trump opposing his elevation to the post of president. Wednesday’s Republicans were expected to take over in January.

More than 35 Republicans, some of Trump’s biggest supporters, declined their support for McCarthy in Tuesday’s vote, and now he must win almost all of them before an official public roll call on January 3, to receive the majority vote. required.

And those opponents are using leverage, demanding rule changes in favor of the Conservatives, to go after McCarthy. He may only be able to spare a few votes in January – and his rivals intend to grind him down before they relent.

“I think there’s a significant number of people who are like — they see the potential for a McCarthy speaking out with great disapproval,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona), who led a protest campaign against McCarthy, after receiving 31 votes.

In other leadership contests, where a simple majority was enough to win, Trump candidates found they had to work much harder than cable news shows.

In a June interview at his NRCC office, Emmer politely avoided answering a question about whether Trump should hold rallies in key neighborhoods, thanking the former president for his fundraising help. Otherwise, its candidates would do what is best for them politically.

“We’re a membership service business, and that’s what we do. We serve our members,” he said in June.