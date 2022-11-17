Indian national jailed in Singapore for withdrawing SGD26,000 in fraudulent money

Bhambri Kunal was jailed for nine weeks after pleading guilty. (Representative image)

Singapore:

A 26-year-old Indian national, who first came to Singapore in 2018 to study, was jailed for nine weeks after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal conduct benefit treatment, involving more than SGD 26,000 which was awarded to three victims of fraud in the United States.

In return for at least SGD100, Bhambri Kunal had withdrawn the money from Singapore bank accounts, which were sums later attributed to three victims of fraud in the United States.

Bhambri was sentenced on Wednesday, the Straits Times reported.

Deputy Attorney General Seah Ee Wei said that between February and March 2021, Singapore’s Department of Commercial Affairs received information about fraudulent transfers involving three victims in the United States.

The first victim, Kay Kovaleski, had filed a report with her country’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on February 10, 2021. She was tricked into wireing 29,500 USD (39,000 SGD according to court documents) to a bank account in Singapore belonging to a man called Rahul Kumar.

Thirteen days later, the second victim, Kimberly Lynn Mole, told the Santa Maria Police Department in California that she had been tricked into wireing $32,620 to a Singapore bank account belonging to one Brar Vishavjeet.

The third victim, Thomas Sabatino, filed a report with Singapore police on March 19, 2021, stating that he had been tricked into wire transfer USD 46,000 to a bank account in Singapore linked to a certain Lakhwinder Singh.

The DPP said: “Kovaleski had transferred the money induced by a misrepresentation that she had to return erroneous funds sent to her for a computer installation service…. Mole had transferred the money induced by a misrepresentation.

“Sabatino relinquished control of his computer after being misled by a false claim that he had to refund excess refunds sent to him for a tech support contract. The perpetrator then used the control to make the wire transfer unauthorized.” Court documents did not reveal how they found out they were being tricked.

Meanwhile, Bhambri had befriended three Indian nationals identified as Rahul, Simar and Nayak Isha, defense attorney SS Dhillon said.

The lawyer added that in early 2021, Rahul and Simar asked Bhambri to help them withdraw money from local bank accounts using ATM cards. Bhambri agreed to help them.

Between February 9 and March 3, 2021, he made withdrawals of more than SGD 26,000 from bank accounts that did not belong to him.

After that he passed the money to Rahul, Simar and Nayak Isha. Court documents did not reveal their whereabouts.

The money was later established to be part of the ill-gotten gains obtained from US fraud victims.

The DPP told the court: “(Bhambri)…did not check the names on the accounts before withdrawing the money. He admitted knowing that it was wrong and illegal to withdraw money from the accounts other people’s banking, but continued to do so.” On Wednesday, Dhillon said his client was called in for an investigation on April 27, 2021.

“(Bhambri) met the wrong people and fell prey to fraudsters who took advantage of his gentle and humble character,” the defense attorney was quoted as saying by the Straits Times.

Mr Dhillon also said his client regretted his actions and was not the mastermind behind the offences.