Investors burned by FTX collapse Sue Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and other celebs endorsing

NFL star Tom Brady, his model ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities are being sued by cryptocurrency investors following the collapse of FTX.

According to a report from New York Post.

“Part of the program employed by the FTX

The entities involved use some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment – ​​pouring billions into the deceptive FTX platform to keep the entire system afloat,” the lawsuit states.

Larry David, for example, filmed a Super Bowl commercial for the now bankrupt FTX. He and other celebrity endorsers are accused of participating in deceptive practices to sell FTX-yielding digital currency accounts, the lawsuit adds.

Brady and Bündchen have also been featured in FTX ads and bought stakes in the company, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday after discovering that Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research allegedly traded billions of dollars in FTX client accounts. and leveraged crypto the exchange’s native token as collateral.

Other household names listed as defendants in the lawsuit include shark tank investor Kevin O’Leary, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys on behalf of Oklahoma resident Edwin Garrison — and others like him — who had a yield FTX account funded by crypto assets.

Bankman-Fried, who had an estimated net worth of $16 billion at the start of the week, is now completely broke, according to Bloomberg’s calculations – an incident the outlet called “one of the greatest destructions richness of history”. ”

FTX was “ultimately a Ponzi scheme, deceiving customers and potential customers with the false impression that all cryptocurrency assets held on the deceptive FTX platform were safe and not invested in securities unregistered,” the lawsuit states.

On Friday, Bankman-Fried announced his resignation as CEO and said Alameda Research would shut down. The disgraced FTX founder and Democratic megadonor has also put his 12,000 square foot penthouse in the Bahamas up for sale for nearly $40 million.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.