Iran misinformation peddled by Trudeau and others is one that starts wars – Reuters

The baseless claim that Tehran ordered the execution of 15,000 protesters has been repeated by Western politicians and celebrities

“We cannot allow lies and misinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to continue to spread in Canada. That’s why we’ve asked the CRTC to review Russia Today’s presence on Canadian airwaves. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted in March, when he followed the lead of EU allies in censoring Russian media, while citing no real evidence of fake news to justify the crackdown on freedom of expression and information.

Too often, Western “democracies” cite “disinformation” as a pretext to deprive the public of information and analysis that could raise doubts about the official establishment narrative. But despite positioning himself as a keeper of the truth, Trudeau has been spreading his own fake news this week.

“Canada denounces the Iranian regime’s barbaric decision to impose the death penalty on nearly 15,000 protesters. Trudeau tweeted on November 15 (the tweet has since been deleted). Iranian regime change advocate, former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, followed suit. “Barbaric, but not surprising” said Pompeo, reposting the Newsweek article that got the ball rolling Nov. 8.

US Senator Mitt Romney tweeted this “The tyrannical actions of Iranian leaders to execute detained protesters must be condemned by the global community. The bogus trials should be stopped and the protesters released. » Even Hollywood celebrities like X-Men actress Sophie Turner and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis have helped spread the mantra that Iran is sentencing 15,000 anti-hijab protesters to death.

On November 15, geopolitical analyst and Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer noted that something was wrong. “It has come to my attention that a message I shared yesterday about capital punishment in Iran for 14,000 protesters is unverifiable and likely false,” he admitted, to his credit. Turns out he was right.

The original Newsweek article referred to an Iranian parliamentary vote to execute protesters. The piece cites a tweet, posted by an obscure source on Nov. 8, transmission this “Iran’s parliament voted by a majority (227 out of 290) to execute all protesters.” Except that there was no such vote.

Curiously, on November 6 – two days before the Newsweek article and the tweet it is based on, Iranian activist Masih Alinejad tweeted, “227 members of Iran’s 290-seat parliament have called on the judiciary to issue death sentences for those arrested during the ongoing uprising. Newsweek explicitly quoted Alinejad’s Tweet, later deleting it. Parliamentarians issued statement to judiciary encouraging it to deal with protesters “decided” but there was no such parliamentary vote to execute them en masse. It took about a week for Newsweek to edit its article and remove the reference to the Iranian parliament voting for the death sentences. Iran has the death penalty as an option for sentencing through the courts, just like in the United States, but from there the assumption became that anyone caught in protests was simply going to be executed.

It’s probably just a coincidence that Alinejad is the lucky recipient of US State Department funding of $628,000 over the past eight years, according to the US Federal Contracts Online Database. She also worked as a presenter for the U.S. government’s Persian-language media service Voice of America. In January 2020, as the Trump administration ramped up Iranian regime change rhetoric in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s tenure after losing to Joe Biden, Washington’s Institute for Responsible Statecraft released a photo of Alinejad with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and denounced the Western Press for giving Alinejad a platform to promote Iranian regime change without disclosing his State Department funding.

It would not be the first time that Iranian regime change has been fueled by fake news. In 1953, the CIA overthrew the government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh following its nationalization of Iranian oil to keep it out of the hands of Western multinationals. The CIA’s Operation Mockingbird, which ran from 1948 to 1976, infiltrated the press to promote disinformation and propaganda that greased the slippages of its foreign policy goals – including in Iran, as revealed from declassified documents.

It is surely a coincidence that Joe Biden said at the beginning of November, “Don’t worry, we will liberate Iran.”

So now that crusading anti-disinformation gatekeepers like Trudeau and Pompeo have been caught violating their own standards, will they ban themselves from media platforms before they can do it again and do more damage and fool more Westerners into cheerleading? in favor of yet another war? Where is the EU to call out this blatant traffic of disinformation and ban the source as it does so quickly whenever a Russian official or media outlet says something that simply dares to contradict its own narrative?

Speaking of which, if Trudeau, Pompeo and others were so readily spreading fake news that matched their narrative, how credible are they on anything else? One can only imagine the political decisions they made based on equally dubious takes presented to the public as fact.