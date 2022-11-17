Iranian protesters burn down official’s house, seize municipal building

An undisclosed woman stands on the roof of a vehicle as thousands of people march towards Aichi Cemetery in Mahsa Amini’s hometown of Saqez. AFP

New Delhi: Protesters burned down the house of an official and captured the municipal building in the city of Bukan in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, according to multiple social media posts.

According to several social media posts, a large crowd of people attended the burial ceremony for Salar Mujawar, who was shot and killed during the protests.

A large crowd of people took part in the burial ceremony of Salar Mujawar who was shot and killed during the Bukan uprisings yesterday. The suppressive forces fled the place and people blocked the road from Mahabad to Bukan. #JinaAmini#IranRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/FlMso47A4V — Hengaw Human Rights Organization (@Hengaw_English) November 17, 2022

Several social media posts showed protests in the city which is mainly populated by Kurds. Nationwide protests have started in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the notorious vice squad.

Amini was of Kurdish origin.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.