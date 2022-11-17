Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue ‘Subject’ ‘Calls For Conversation’

Jerry Seinfeld has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

Chappelle, 49, drew backlash following comments he made about the Jewish community during his opening routine, which critics called a “normalization of anti-Semitism.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld, 68, was asked to share his thoughts on Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert’s recent debate over Chappelle’s remarks and whether he thought the monologue was funny.

“I thought the comedy was well executed, but I think the topic calls for a conversation that I don’t think I would want to have in this room,” the comedian, who is Jewish, told the outlet.

When asked if the monologue made him “uncomfortable,” the stand-up star replied, “It sparks a conversation that is hopefully productive.”

The “Seinfeld” alum was later asked if he planned to have a chat with Chappelle as the comedians appeared to share a “close relationship.”

“I don’t have a close relationship with him,” Seinfeld said. “We are friends and it’s not a close relationship.”

In 2018, Chappelle made an appearance on an episode of Seinfeld’s Netflix talk show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, their exchange was featured in Seinfeld’s upcoming book about the show called “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book.”

Last weekend, the ‘Chappelle’s Show’ alum hosted ‘SNL’ and during its opening 15 minutes, joked about recent anti-Semitic comments by Kanye ‘Ye’ West and NBA star Kyrie Irving. , who promoted an anti-Semitic film on Twitter.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called out Chappelle about the monologue on Twitter.

“We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as a moral compass for society, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalizing but popularizing #antisemitism,” Greenblatt wrote.

“Why are Jewish sensibilities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”

On Tuesday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” mentioned in the Hollywood Reporter article, Colbert and Stewart discussed Chappelle’s monologue.

Stewart, who is Jewish, said, “Everyone calls me like, ‘Do you see Dave on ‘SNL’?’ And I say yes, we are very good friends. I always watch and send beautiful messages.”

He continued: “‘Well, he normalized anti-Semitism with the monologue.’ I don’t know if you’ve been in the comment sections of most news articles, but it’s pretty f—–g normal. As you know, it’s incredibly normal.”

“But the one thing I will say is that I don’t believe that censorship and sanctions are the way to end anti-Semitism or gain understanding,” Stewart explained. “I don’t believe it. That’s not the right way to approach it.”

The ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ host added, “Dave said something in the ‘SNL’ monologue that I found constructive, which was, ‘It shouldn’t be that hard to talk about things.’ And that’s what we’re talking about.”

“Whether it’s comedy, talk or whatever, if we can’t afford to meet reality, then how can we move forward?”