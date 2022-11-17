Kim Kardashian Confirms Khloé’s Baby Wasn’t Named After Birth

The mystery surrounding Khloe Kardashianthe name of the son continues.

Kim Kardashian was seen asking her sister for an update in a preview for the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “What are we going to call it?” the SKIMS founder inquired about Khloe and Tristan Thompsonit’s the little boy. “That’s what I need to know.”

Although the teaser does not show the response of Khloe, the good American mogul, who also shares his daughter True4, with Tristan, previously hinted that her son’s name was “going to start with a T”.

She said during the Season 2 premiere, which aired Sept. 22, “Those are really the only names I’ve looked at.”

In July, a rep for Khloe confirmed to E! News that the keeping up with the Kardashians alum and the NBA player were expecting their second child together via surrogacy. “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep noted in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for your kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”