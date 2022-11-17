Kourtney Kardashian explains why she and Travis kiss

There’s a method to Kravis’ makeup madness.

Kourtney Kardashian and hubby Travis Barker are known for their own kind of PDA — not just how often they kiss, but how. The couple are known for touching their tongues, and it turns out there’s a practical reason for their smooching style.

In Thursday’s new episode of “The Kardashians,” the older sister, 43, prepares for her Met Gala debut alongside Barker, 47.

“I don’t want to get lipstick all over him and I don’t want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don’t want to not kiss, so we’ll kiss with our tongues,” Kardashian said in a post. confessional interview. .

“That’s how we kiss; that’s why we kiss this way.

The couple attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing deconstructed Thom Browne costumes that were meant to look like a single outfit stretched across two bodies. MovieMagic

The couple, who legally wed in Santa Barbara in May and later held a lavish ceremony in Italy, arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in matching outfits, naturally. The duo went with two deconstructed Thom Browne suits that reflected their passion for the bodice.

In a press release at the time, the designer confirmed that Kardashian’s look was created “using the bespoke pieces that Travis Barker wears reconstructed to showcase his individuality with exposed construction details.”

“I love that I was the deconstructed version of her perfectly polished look. I had all the elements of her look draped over me,” Kardashian said on Instagram after the gala, which took place a few days before their wedding.

Barker’s pleated skirt, jacket and dress pants were all incorporated into her “drippy” skirt.

The Kardashian kids have asked their mom and stepdad to “stop the French kisses.” WireImage

While the duo always keep things hot and heavy, Kourtney’s kids disagree with their mom’s makeup-saving hack.

In another recent episode of the Hulu show, Penelope Disick gave the couple vouchers that apparently allowed them to kiss, and brother Reign complained about witnessing the PDA.

“I’m going to die. Ew, guys,” said Reign, 7.