Kymberly Herrin of Ghostbusters dead at 65

80s moviegoers mourn the loss of Kymberly Herrin.

Kymberly, an actress who appeared in the years 1984 ghost hunters and Romanticize the stonedied at 65, according to an obituary shared by Santa Barbara News-Press. Although no cause of death was confirmed, Kymberly died “peacefully” on October 28 in Santa Barbara, California.

Looking back on the legacy she left behind, the obituary shared that Kymberly, who was born in Lompoc, Calif., led a life full of travel, sailing and achievement. Kymberly’s career not only included movies, but also posing as a model who “has been on the cover of over a dozen magazines, local and international.”

Her modeling journey included being a Playboy Playmate, by Weekly entertainment. And in March 1981, Kymberly was named Playmate of the Month. Kymberly’s actual role as a playmate was shown onscreen in the film Beverly Hills Cop II.

Diving deeper into the cinematic side of her legacy, Kymberly is well known for playing a paranormal character who shared an intimate stage with Dan Aykroyd in ghost hunters. While the project was released in 1984, Dan recently reflected on his collaboration with Kymberly.