Leno underwent surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Entertainment

FILE – Jay Leno attends Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief event in Los Angeles on September 12, 2017 (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno underwent surgery for severe burns sustained when flames erupted while working on a classic car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday. .

The former “Tonight Show” host was in good condition and his wife, Mavis, is with him at the Grossman Burn Center in north Los Angeles, said Peter H. Grossman, the center’s medical director at West Hills Hospital.

“He’s in good spirits today,” Grossman told a televised press conference. Last weekend Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest which the plastic surgeon classified as second degree or near worse.

Some of the facial wounds “are a bit deeper and a bit more concerning” as they show signs of progression to the third degree, as can happen with burns, Grossman said.

Treatment to prevent the burns from getting worse includes high-pressure oxygen therapy to stimulate healing, as well as surgery in which the burns are cleaned and shaved, he said. A temporary “biological skin substitute” is placed over the area, he said.

Leno survived one operation well and a second is scheduled for this week, Grossman said. The comedian stands and walks, tells jokes and is a hit with staff, even handing out cookies to young patients, he said.

The fire occurred in the Burbank garage where Leno stores his famous collection of cars and other motor vehicles, the doctor said. In a statement earlier this week, Leno called the burns “severe” but said he would only need “a week or two to get back on his feet”.

Grossman said he appreciated Leno’s eagerness but warned him to be realistic.

“I had to tell him that he needed to take a step back and realize that it takes time,” he said. “He is very docile, he understands that. I think he realizes he may have to go a little slower than he originally planned.

The doctor said he expected Leno to make a full recovery, but it was too early to know if there would be any “remnants” of the injury. He did not specify.