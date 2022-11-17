Levin re-elected in the 49th congressional district, defeats Maryott

Representative Mike Levin won a third term in Congress, representing a northern coastal district of San Diego and Orange County that had become a key battleground in the fight for control of the House of Representatives.

The Associated Press called the race as both counties released additional results on Wednesday that showed the Democratic incumbent with a 5.2 percentage point lead over Republican opponent Brian Maryott.

The final results will take longer and the election will be certified by December 8.

“With the vast majority of votes tallied and the race called in our favor, it is with great honor and humility that I return to serve California’s 49th District in the United States House of Representatives once again.” , Levin said in a statement late Wednesday.

The contest was one of the few key battlefield races meant to decide which party would control the chambers of Congress. Throughout the campaign, he attracted $20 million in spending, as well as a visit from President Joe Biden the week before Election Day.

Earlier Wednesday, Republicans won the 218 seats they needed to retake the US House of Representatives. Losses in districts such as Levin’s, however, have secured a narrow GOP majority that could pose challenges to the party’s leadership.

Levin’s victory could also shape federal policy on energy, the environment and the economy. The congressman highlighted those priorities in his campaign statement Wednesday, noting the role of bipartisan efforts in the tightly divided House.

“I’m so proud of the work we’ve done to make health care more affordable, to pass landmark legislation to curb global climate change, to improve the quality of life for our veterans, to increase the international competitiveness of America in semiconductors and to rebuild our country’s badly neglected infrastructure,” he said.

The race was a rematch of the 2020 general election, when Levin beat Maryott by 6 percentage points – a margin similar to his current lead. Redistricting since that election had given Democrats a smaller registration advantage in the district.

Although GOP leaders have struggled with lackluster results in congressional races across the country since last week, Maryott said last week that he still hoped to close the gap with Levin. Instead, Levin’s lead more than doubled in the week after the election.

Maryott could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Last week, Thad Kousser, the chairman of UC San Diego’s political science department, said a victory for Levin would reflect the Democrat’s “recognition that all politics is local” and affirm his work on issues of his own. to the district, including veterans. business, the environment and the disposal of spent nuclear fuel at the San Onofre nuclear power plant.