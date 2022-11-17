Lionel Messi says England are ‘a bit above the rest’ with Brazil and France as Argentina legend bids to win fateful World Cup in Qatar

Argentina icon Lionel Messi believes England are among the nations standing between him and World Cup glory in Qatar.
The 35-year-old is heading to the Middle East for what could be a last ditch attempt to end his storied career with football’s most coveted prize.
Argentina haven’t won the World Cup since 1986, during the days of Diego Maradona, and Messi’s glory would help secure his legacy as the greatest player of all time in the eyes of many.
The Paris Saint-Germain superstar leads a nation that are defending South American champions and unbeaten in 35 matches, putting him firmly among the favourites.
But Messi insists Gareth Southgate’s England, along with Brazil and France, are ‘a bit above the rest’.
“Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams,” Messi told South American federation CONMEBOL.
“If I have to put some above the others, I think Brazil, France and England are a bit above the others.
“But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen.”
If Argentina and England were at the top of their respective groups, they could not meet before the final.
The showpiece event in Doha could be Messi’s 1000th game and there’s a sense of fate surrounding the little Argentinian this winter.
Argentina begin their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 – live on talkSPORT – ahead of group matches against Mexico and Poland.
Messi added: “We are very excited. We have a very nice group who are very keen, but we are thinking of going there little by little.
“We hope to start the World Cup in the best way to face everything that comes after.
“The more you play and the more time you spend on the pitch, the more you get to know yourself.”
