Louis van Gaal’s final act will be a gripping piece of World Cup theater | Louis van Gaal

“It’s ridiculous that the World Cup is there. Fifa says it wants to develop football there. It’s nonsense. It’s a question of money, commercial interests.

A quick quiz on the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Who said that? Was it: (a) the perennially concerned Gareth Southgate; (b) the perpetually relevant head of any European football association actually traveling to that World Cup; or (c) the oldest man in Qatar 2022, who really shouldn’t be doing this at all, who looks a bit more gaunt and glowing heading into his own pro endgame, that infamous growing head thinner and flatter, like an escarpment on the Dutch North Sea coast.

It’s hard to think of a more poignant football story on this jet-lagged trip to Narnia from a winter World Cup than the presence of Louis van Gaal. Van Gaal had been out of football for five years when he agreed to replace Frank de Boer in August last year. Qatar will be, whatever happens, the last act of a 50-year football career. There are two obvious reasons why this already looks like an engrossing play.

In its simplest form, it’s a function of Van Gaal’s state of health, unwavering willpower and basic physical courage that drives a 71-year-old man with aggressive colon cancer out of retirement. and lead an international football team.

In many ways, Van Gaal’s consistency played down the seriousness of his condition. Even as the Netherlands were pushed over the qualifying line, little did the players know that underneath that tracksuit hanging from his shoulders, the Iron Tulip wore a catheter or spent the night after a match in the hospital medicated against the pain.

Louis van Gaal is all smiles during a training session at the Netherlands camp in Qatar. Photography: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

This period was brilliantly captured by the new Dutch-language documentary Louis, in which cameras follow Van Gaal as he playfully berates his team, or grimaces in agony at every bump in the road on his way home. or watch Norway’s decisive defeat. of his wheelchair, the legacy of a bicycle accident he suffered – seriously, Louis – while trying to keep up with his players (Van Gaal has a yen for that sort of thing: as a coach of AZ Alkmaar, he broke his leg trying to do the pole vault at a teaching convention, then, naturally, blamed the inadequate footwear and amateur landing conditions).

But it’s not just that. As always with Van Gaal, it all comes down to football, or at least the primacy, grassroots scale and weight of his place in football.

There are already many competing versions of the Van Gaal legacy. Van Gaal is a genius. Van Gaal may have been a genius. Van Gaal certainly talks and walks and acts like a genius. Hmm. Is Van Gaal really a genius?

It helps divide this 36-year coaching career into three spells. The first was the initial gallop, the part where his version of the highly technical football system – the pitch divided into interlocking triangles, possession divided into six stages from pre-possession to post-possession – swept everything before him. Helped, and it really does help, by a blossoming of exceptionally high-end young talent.

Louis van Gaal’s young Ajax team with the Champions League trophy in 1995. Photo: Action Images/Reuters

Ajax won the Champions League in 1995 on a shoestring budget with an average age of 23. This era, with Van Gaal as the slightly wild man with a tactical destiny, will remain intact, a marvel of the sporting era.

Over the next two decades, Louis 2.0 was something more distracted. The 2009 league title with AZ was a wonderful thing. Either way, Van Gaal managed to fall out with just about everyone at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​with the notable exception of young players who would go on to become defining iterations at both clubs. By the time he arrived in Manchester, there was the feeling of a grumpy, old-fashioned general, pacing the halls in his Napoleonic hat, reflexively mocked for his fanciful ideas, his cartoonish ways, his failures.

And now we have this, the late Louis, ailing but unchanged, and with a chance to add a final note of warmth. There has been undeniable improvement in his year and a half with the national team. Under Van Gaal, the Netherlands have played 15 games, won 11, drawn four and scored 41 goals. They’re not a big team but there’s something cohesive here, from Van Gaal’s persuasive didactics applied to a group of malleable young players. This team beat Belgium in September by sitting deep, giving up the ball and scoring from a set piece. Three days earlier they beat Poland dominating the ball and giving Cody Gakpo time to show just how dazzling he could be.

In Qatar, Frenkie de Jong’s return to fitness as the pivot and distribution valve will be key, a player Van Gaal likes, and also likes to berate and provoke. The 3-5-2 form is more flexible than the English version. The defenders are good individually. The Netherlands are the favorites to exit Group A and from there for a possible meeting with England, a team the Dutch have beaten in their last two knockout matches.

Louis van Gaal with Frenkie de Jong, whose form and condition will be key. Photography: Soccrates Images/Getty Images

But it’s not just that either. Van Gaal – so stubborn, so certain, so Jesuit in his convictions – also seems to embody something refreshing and astringent. In an age of endless spin, exhausting moral relativism, defeating the machine, here is football’s unabashed grandfather, tongue still sharp with a scalpel, gaze still staring and unwilling to dance for the cameras.

In March this year, Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, was quick to dismiss Van Gaal’s comments about this World Cup as “ridiculous”, but did not explain why. nor how, or even seeming to notice Van Gaal Gaal was criticizing Fifa rather than Qatar per se. And there’s certainly enough here to add a note of intrigue and press conference risk to the Group A game between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Khor on November 29.

However, those remarks – off the cuff in response to a question – remain the most stark and unequivocal statement offered by anyone actually on the show. Van Gaal will speak in Qatar, hostage to his own Total Man principle, which demands a level of humility and dedication to the collective, and above all an adherence to the ideas and opinions of Louis van Gaal.

And while Van Gaal may have been stuck in tactical time and place for the past 20 years, he undeniably has a knack for getting it right. There’s a kind of game you can play with football greats. Van Gaal either gave a boost, a break, or a decisive adjustment, often against their will; a list that includes Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Edgar Davids, Clarence Seedorf, Xavi, Frank de Boer, Ronald de Boer, Andrés Iniesta, Jari Litmanen, Marc Overmars, Patrick Kluivert, Carles Puyol, David Alaba, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Marcus Rashford, 17.

Managers influenced by Van Gaal? How about Pep Guardiola, José Mourinho and Jürgen Klopp. Even a list of Van Gaal’s enemies is a golden list, from Johan Cruyff, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Rivaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to Ed Woodward and now, it seems, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for delivery and inheritance.

The last trip through Qatar can be brief. But there’s something pleasing about the prospect of this gaunt, erect figure pacing the halls, fueled by an unwavering belief in its own fundamental righteousness – but also by things like teamwork and intellectual rigor, not to mention a willingness to call bullshit. pretty much everything in her eye line. It sounds like, if nothing else, a bold and contradictory farewell.