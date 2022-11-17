Macron says ‘sport shouldn’t be politicized’ ahead of controversial Qatar World Cup – POLITICO

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that “sport should not be politicized”, days before the start of the controversial FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok, Macron was asked about Qatar’s human rights record and the environmental impact of hosting the competition in a Desert oil state. “These issues need to be addressed when awarding the event,” Macron replied.

France’s men’s soccer team is one of the favorites for the upcoming tournament, which has been mired in repeated controversies since it was awarded to Qatar in 2010. Allegations of bribery and corruption have surrounded the process tender, and activists, politicians and some footballers have criticized Qatar. human rights record, its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

Macron’s comments come amid an investigation by French prosecutors into former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s alleged role in helping Qatar win the right to host the tournament, as reported French daily Le Monde earlier this week.

Activists lobbied high-level politicians not to attend the tournament to send a message to the Qatari government, but they had mixed success.

Macron’s spokespersons said he would attend games in Qatar if the France team reached the semi-finals. Washington’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has indicated he will attend Team USA’s first game on November 21. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced on Monday that he would also take part in the tournament.

Some of the teams participating in the tournament have indicated that their captains intend to wear rainbow armbands in support of LGBTQ+ rights, in a country where homosexuality is illegal. That won’t be the case for France, as team captain Hugo Lloris said there was a need to “show respect” to the host nation. FIFA, the world football body, has yet to give the green light to the initiative.