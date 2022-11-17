Man in wild LAPD chase faces 18 felony charges

The man who led authorities on a savage and destructive chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties last week was on parole for attempted carjacking and evading police, and will face 25 charges criminal charges related to the prosecution, authorities said.

Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley is charged with leading multiple law enforcement agencies in a high-speed chase that ran from Fullerton, through Orange County and into eastern LA County before ending in an accident and shooting by LA County Sheriff’s Deputies at a Hacienda Gas Station in the Heights.

Along the way, Anchondo allegedly stole two vehicles – one of them hijacked after entering a house in Whittier – and crashed into the vehicles of several motorists and law enforcement officers.

He was charged with 18 felony and seven misdemeanor counts, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The chase began around 6:46 p.m. on Nov. 9 when Fullerton police attempted to arrest a driver for “vehicle violations,” prosecutors said.

Anchondo was driving and drove into a condominium complex, where he attempted to flee on foot before stealing a parked van and repeatedly backing into a Fullerton police cruiser that had attempted to drive him away. prevent him from leaving, prosecutors said.

The ensuing chase reached speeds of nearly 100 mph before Anchondo abandoned the van in Whittier, prosecutors said. There he ran into a house and allegedly stole the keys to a van while threatening the owner with scissors.

The truck’s owners attempted to close a metal door to prevent Anchondo from leaving, but he drove the vehicle through, prosecutors said.

The chase continued for 40 minutes as Anchondo collided with several motorist vehicles and nearly crashed into several LA County Sheriff’s Deputies’ vehicles attempting to block him in a cul-de-sac, prosecutors said.

“Anchondo is seen hitting two other civilian vehicles before being rammed multiple times by two [Sheriff’s Department] vehicles,” prosecutors said. “[He] then flips the stolen truck into a sheriff’s vehicle, nearly knocking down two… deputies.

The chase ended in the 1000 block of Hacienda Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies said they lost sight of the truck on a highway, then found and pursued the suspect before he hit another car, collided with a police vehicle and drove into a gas station, where he hit a pump and tried to reverse.

Video broadcast by news stations showed a cloud of smoke and flames appearing to come from the rear of the truck.

Deputies opened fire on the suspect but said no one was hit in the shooting. A brief standoff ensued until deputies approached the suspect with ballistic shields, smashed the driver’s side window and detained him as he had his hands raised.

Anchondo was arrested and held at the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station without bail and on parole.

As of Wednesday, he remained in the custody of the LA County Sheriff’s Department for a parole violation pending transfer to Orange County, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

Anchondo faces eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, where the weapon is not a firearm; three counts of vandalism causing damage of $400 or more; two counts of theft with a prior conviction for taking a vehicle; and one felony each counts for carjacking, first degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon where the weapon is not a firearm, escape from a peace officer/reckless driving and resisting an executive officer , prosecutors said.

He was also charged with three counts of hit and run causing property damage, and one count each of escaping a peace officer and driving against traffic, brandishing a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. , prosecutors said.

“Victims in this case can be assured that the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will do everything in its power to hold this dangerous individual accountable for the dozens of crimes he has committed in two different counties,” said Dist. Atti. Todd Spitzer. “It is only by the grace of God that an innocent person was not seriously injured or killed by someone who was determined to do everything they could to try to escape, including stealing several vehicles and attack numerous law enforcement officers.”

Anchondo faces a maximum sentence of 54 years in state prison if convicted on all counts, prosecutors said.