Mary Trump appeals dismissal decision against Donald Trump

NEW YORK — Mary Trump on Wednesday asked an appeals court to overturn a judge’s decision to reject her claims that her uncle Donald Trump and two of his siblings defrauded her of millions of dollars in a settlement family in 2001.

The lawsuit was dismissed Monday by Robert R. Reed, a Manhattan state court judge. Mary Trump had sought unspecified damages from her relatives, who denied any fraud.

Two days later, attorney Roberta Kaplan appealed the decision to a state appeals court, citing multiple errors.

Reed said attorneys for former President Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert S. Trump showed Mary Trump signed releases at the time of the settlement releasing her loved ones from any claims. future from him.

“These documents clearly and unambiguously released the defendants from unknown claims, including claims of fraud,” Reed wrote. “There is no indication that the parties intended to limit the releases to claims known at the time they signed the releases and settlement agreement.”

Kaplan said in a statement that the decision was “obviously disappointing, especially since it comes so late – more than two years after our filing.”

A lawyer for the former president did not return a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleged that Mary Trump, a psychologist, was tricked and manipulated by her uncles and her aunt, a former federal judge, to reach the agreement relating to the real estate business interests she inherited with her brother when her father, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981.

According to the lawsuit, Donald Trump and his siblings devalued Mary Trump’s interests, which included a share of hundreds of New York City apartments, by millions of dollars even before the death of Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump Sr. , June 25, 1999.

After the family patriarch’s death, Mary Trump and her brother filed objections to the will and Donald Trump and his siblings ‘mounted the pressure’ to settle by cutting health insurance to their niece and nephew, according to the trial.

He said the action amounted to ‘unfathomable cruelty’ because Fred Trump III’s third child, born hours after Fred Trump Sr.’s funeral, was convulsing and required extensive medical attention, including months in a neonatal intensive care unit.

The lawsuit was filed the same year as Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” was published.

Kaplan said Monday’s appeal of the ruling had several grounds, but one in particular stands out.

“We believe the court ignored some key factual allegations, including that Mary Trump had a metaphorical ‘gun to her head’ since the Trumps cruelly terminated health insurance needed to provide life-saving medical care to her then-nephew. young,” she said. .

Mary Trump said she only learned of the fraud after a thorough analysis of the Trump family’s financial history by The New York Times, which detailed how Donald Trump and his siblings inherited and built properties. fortunes.